M. HERNNDEZ | D. VIAA

Madrid

Updated Thursday, 7 October 2021 – 17:32

Ministerial sources clarify that the limit to which it refers is that of the rental aid contained in the State Housing Plan

The Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, this Thursday Housing Bonus A formula that raises prices and encourages the black market

Since the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, announced last Tuesday the creation of a housing voucher to help young people with rent, has become one of the questions that arouses the most interest, even within its own ranks. And the Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, far from clarifying it, has become entangled this Thursday when trying to explain it.

In the press conference after the Council of Ministers, Montero has ensured that the aid will be applied to lease contracts with a maximum limit of about 600 euros. However, sources from his own department and the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda have clarified that the limit to which he refers is that of the rental aid contained in the State Housing Plan 2022-2025, extendable to 900 euros .

The same sources refer to the words of Pedro Sánchez last Tuesday about the characteristics of the bond and assure that the measure is still pending for a further regulatory development to make it happen.

According to the president’s advance, the voucher contemplates a monthly aid of 250 euros to young people between 18 and 35 young people whose annual income level is less than 23,725 euros. It will be in force in the next two years and for vulnerable families, this bond will be completed with more direct rent aids of up to 40% of the value. To apply it, the Executive has consigned an amount of 200 million euros in the bill of the General State Budgets for 2022.

They are the only data that is known so far of a measure that has aroused enormous interest among the youngest. The president announced it last Tuesday just a few hours after closing the agreement for the future Housing Law with his government partner, Unidas Podemos, and the fact that not even the purple formation had knowledge of the bond gives an idea of ​​the surprising and improvised character of its start-up.

Montero recalled that, once the regulation is developed “we will see how it is requested and how it is coordinated with the autonomous communities.”

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more