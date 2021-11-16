11/16/2021 at 21:10 CET

.

The reform of the regional financing will require to be accompanied by a tax reform to provide more resources to the autonomous communities, either through transfers or through greater regulatory capacity, said the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero.

The conflicting positions of the autonomous communities on the reform of the financing system It also requires an agreement between the two major parties with implantation throughout the territory and that they hold autonomous governments, he added.

Montero has responded this Tuesday in the Upper House to a question from the popular group about the negotiation of a new regional financing model.

“This is an organic law that must be voted in Parliament by a qualified majority, and I have always said that my preference is to agree with the PP & rdquor ;, Montero pointed out.

The minister has also warned that awaits the PP agreement in relation to the tax reform that must accompany the new financing system, and whose purpose will be to increase the resources of the autonomous communities, either by deliveries on account or by means of new regulatory capacity.

Senator Elena Muñoz (PP) has pointed out: “I see that the model on which they are supposedly working is very green & rdquor ;. And he recalled the recent meeting between socialist barons at the Madrid headquarters of the PSOE to discuss the matter.

The minister responded: “We invite you to do the same & rdquor; because “we have to achieve a balance within our political forces, to balance what is proposed, for example, by Ximo Puig or Manuel Moreno Bonilla, with what is proposed by Isabel Ayuso or Alberto Núñez Feijóo & rdquor ;.

“It would be good if the Popular Party had only one position, like the PSOE& rdquor;, it is finished.