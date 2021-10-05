By

When there were no emails, people would send us letters. And I remember that a boy who watched the NBA games live wrote to us in surprise. One night his mother woke up at four in the morning and was curious about the broadcast. He heard Montes and sat down for a while to see what that was, why did that man say those things. And he stayed until the end of the game. That is the ideal example of what Andrés was looking for with his style ”. Antoni Daimiel, an inseparable companion of Andrés Montes for more than a decade, recalls this way that way of narrating that transcended the niches of the NBA, basketball and American sports, and elevated Andrés Montes as a capital personality. That is why he is now part of the first promotion of the Spanish Basketball Hall of Fame, to be held on October 21 at the Cartuja Stadium (Seville).

“My feeling is that Andrés belongs to the Hall of Fame,” reflects Daimiel. “Because of the difference, because he was someone who was very noticeable … It was important to attract a lot of people. In addition, he was in very great moments. He broadcast the 2006 World Cup, so we all lived the first World Cup that Spain won with his voice. And I also think he would love it. He liked it a lot when he was recognized, although he always wanted to be politically incorrect, alternative… ”. Unforgettable, Montes entered the Hall of Fame twelve years after his death, on October 16, 2009, at age 53. He died on Espronceda Street, at his house in the Chamberí neighborhood. Near Calle Hortaleza, in the corners of Chueca where he had grown up, the son of a businessman from Vigo, Antonio Montés Seoane, and a Cuban pianist, Zenaida González Manfugás, from Madrid.

Particular, hypochondriacal and eccentric, with a collection of more than 5,000 CDs and always with a leather case, His attachment to American popular culture launched him at his great opportunity, after a long career in radio, when Canal + bought the rights to the NBA in 1995 and premiered its broadcasts on December 1 with a duel between the champion, Houston Rockets. , and Utah Jazz, the rising power in the West. Montes narrated that match with Santiago Segurola and already left a good trace of what was to be a style that would change the way of understanding sports narration in Spain. Alfredo Relaño, at that time the channel’s sports director, congratulated him like this (Daimiel tells it in his book, “The dream of my wakefulness”) after that first experience: “Perfect, magnificent broadcast; that’s the way. The only downside is that the general manager called me and told me that he didn’t like it at all, but don’t worry about that ”.

Over the next decade (he signed for La Sexta in 2006), Montes joined his voice and his way of telling what he saw forever in the NBA. And the couple that he formed with Daimiel continues to be a reference for many, an insurmountable conjunction with moments that are the history of sports journalism in Spain. With a style in which there was a lot of heart … but also a lot of head. “He said that he lived by improvisation, he didn’t like preparing nicknames, for example. They came out in the moment, narrating, just as they came to mind without thinking. There was also no pre-established script or orders about what to talk about at all times. There was a base for improvisation, but his style book was premeditated. What he did, for example, screaming a lot for a triple or whatever and suddenly whispering, that he did conscientiously. Or when he suddenly started talking about something else, it was also something he planned to do ”. This is how Daimiel recalls how chemistry was forged between them, with the complicity of nighttime broadcasts and the rhythm of NBA games: NBA, for the licenses you could afford; because it is a competition that takes place many thousands of kilometers away, in which each team plays 82 games … many times not even the result of the game you are narrating is important ”.

The first broadcasts came when there was still no internet, nor the immediacy and the means that would come later. When the results were consulted on teletext and the background was taken from books, magazines and, one of Montes’s favorite sources, the NBA Register published by Sporting News. Daimiel remembers how he was adapting to the style of such a different colleague (“at the beginning he asked me many things, even intimate and that had nothing to do with work, I think he wanted to meet people as soon as possible”) and how the style that everyone continues to remember today: “It was totally groundbreaking, new. But he did not do it in a frivolous way, he was convinced that in the world of sports broadcasting everything except football needed to offer claims to attract more and more people. All discipline was in need of followers. And he was aware that with his records he was attracting attention, and that he could attract more fans. Also that he could saturate others who might be very purists, but he thought that one thing made up for the other, that it was worth it ”.

Only a few years later, and while Michael Jordan’s second threepeat finished elevating the NBA to the altars, the “jugón”, the “welcome to the club” or the “ratatata” of Montes were part of the daily vocabulary of the Spanish. And the NBA fans drove a dictionary, the jargon imposed by its creator, which ended up being used as an encyclopedia. Many of his nicknames are simply unforgettable:

Guess who’s coming tonight for Dennis Rodman

Masonry and plumbing at your service for Ron Harper

Wright Chicken Wings for Lorenzen Wright

Amarrategui Blues for overly conservative, defensive coaches

American Graffiti for Peja Stojakvoic

Metallic Jacket for Chris Mullin

Five-star jail for the Delta Center, the Utah Jazz track

Bohemian Crystal Club for players who got injured a lot

Club del was carried away by players who lowered their level of effort and commitment after signing a great contract

That strange element called Horry for Robert Horry

From Russia with love for Andrei Kirilenko

Estopa Mix for players and matches in which there were many blows and physical battle

ET for Pau Gasol

Yellow fever for the Lakers

Spartacus for Felipe Reyes

You will earn your bread with the sweat of your brow for Malik Rose

Geppetto Brothers for players with ugly mechanics and poor free throw percentages

Silk thread for Allan Houston

In the Ghetto for Gary Payton

In the Navy for David Robinson

María Cristina wants to govern me for Glen Rice

Seduction melody for Latrell Sprewell

Out of Africa for Dikembe Mutombo

Mister Catering for José Manuel Calderón

Computing at your service for John Stockton

Article 34, I do what I want, when I want, how I want and where I want for Shaquille O’Neal

If you test NBA fans in Spain with those nicknames, most would get a notable high or an A. They are in our collective memory. And that is an enormous success that Daimiel acknowledges: “He blushes a little because I have been the protagonist of that, but people remember that stage. I was ten and a half years with him. Many people then became fond of the NBA, and the NBA in Spain was seen in the Plus, with Montes and Daimiel. There is one thing that seems to me to be very unique to Andrés. And it is paradoxical because he always told me that this is a very ungrateful profession in which you suddenly go up but you go down too. You can be signing autographs on the street and a year later nobody remembers you. He told me about Bobby Deglané, he told me that he had been a great star on Spanish radio but that no one knew who he was anymore. When we stopped working together and I stopped doing the NBA on such a regular basis, he told me that if I didn’t appear on TV, even in other places, people were going to forget about me. But, curiously, he has starred in the opposite effect, something that is not easy to see either. Twelve years have passed since his death and people continue to remember the anniversary of that day, of his birth, they make it a trending topic on Twitter… He would have been amazed, he would have been very proud that his presence is kept so alive ”.

