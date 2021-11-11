CSIF warns that the blockade of the system in Madrid could become general in the medium term due to aging and lack of renewal of the workforce

Updated Thursday, 11 November 2021 – 02:35

The collection of the childbirth and childcare benefit (that is, maternity and paternity leave) arrives several months late in Madrid, according to the unions and the recipients of this aid. In addition, the difficulty to carry out face-to-face procedures complicates a problem that can suffocate families who have to draw on your savings until the situation is unblocked. At the moment the blockade is located, except in specific cases, only in the capital, but CSIF warns that the lack of personnel could extend the situation to the rest of Spain and even collapse Social Security.

Victoria is 35 years old and lives in Madrid. On June 9, the third of her children was born and, although her partner received the benefit the same month, she had to “fight it a lot”, according to the complaint. “When two months have passed without payment, I didn’t see any solution, because they don’t give you an appointment or by phone, even if you connect at 12 at night,” he remembers.

In his case, he found an answer -not a solution- when he contacted the Gijn Social Security administration: “They told me that Madrid was collapsed and that the problem was due to the fact that they were up to work and with very few people to carry out all the paperwork. “In some cases, as they explained, people would wait up to six months to collect the benefit.” See that I go back to work without having collected my money yet.

Finally he was able to unblock the situation, and the “massive anger, going in person and without an appointment to the National Institute of Social Security. It was not easy either.” home or telling them to call a phone for an appointment, “he denounces. The complaints of those present led to an official who tried to solve the most urgent cases, such as Virginia. an e-mail address to write to, without identifying the center where he got it.

“I told them that it is very urgent for me to collect it because I have three children and the situation left me with a very important problem,” he explains. “I was lucky,” he acknowledges while denouncing that this delay “leaves many families in a situation of absolute vulnerability“.

Sources from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration confirm that there is “specific obstacles in some areas or offices“, although they assure that it is something specific and that” various solutions are being implemented. “Thus, a manual system for distributing all these files has been established throughout Spain” to rebalance workloads “and in some months will be put into operation “an automatic management relocation system” that will create a national file exchange. In this way, they explain, all provinces will assume the same workload depending on their workforce.

Likewise, from the organism they recognize that there is a lack of personnel “consequence of the non-replacement of retirement losses of the years of the financial crisis”. This has meant a 20% reduction in the workforce in the last 10 years, something that they intend to solve with various measures “aimed at reinforcing the workforce.” However, some of them, such as the call for competitive examinations, “require a process to complete.”

Collapse

The problem, CSIF argues, is that there is less and less time for this solution to arrive. “The worst is yet to come,” he warns Jos Manuel Moreno, spokesperson for this union in Social Security. “Right now the percentage of civil servants older than 50 years is located in the 83% approximately, with which what comes, as they do not put a remedy in the very short term, may be the collapse of the management of the delivery systems “.

This, Moreno warns, will not only affect the provision of birth and childcare, but the entire system and regardless of the fact that requests can be made electronically: “You can make the request, but a computer will not solve it for you. automatically “. “If we are less and less and there are no hires, we are going badly,” he sums up.

On the other hand, the union criticizes that the solution when the aid system is stressed is to resort to “patches” instead of “solving the real problem.” “In the end you are dressing a saint to undress another: If I transfer people who are making retirement benefits to do maternity, the first one will be delayed, “Moreno illustrates.

The solution, in his opinion, is to “get a specific public job offer for Social Security personnel”, something that has not happened “since 1992”. At the moment, he denounces, the personnel they receive, beyond the temporary ones destined to process the applications for minimum vital income, “are crumbs.” “The same they give us 30 people nationwide; we don’t touch even one per province.”

“In a very short period of time we are going to retire about 4,000 or 5,000 employees,” continues Moreno. “As long as it is not solved, we will see ourselves with the water around our neck,” he warns. “The management of Social Security may collapse.”

