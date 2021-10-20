Updated on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 – 01:31

Quiet Parks International is an organization that aspires to create a global network of calm spaces

The park, photographed on October 9 during the event Heartbeats of MontnegreHeike FreireParc del Montnegre i el Corredor

Listen to the silence. Or the closest thing to silence: the song of the birds at dawn, the language of the leaves in the forest, the sound of water in the streams, the cricket of crickets in the dark … the natural sounds that so much we began to ‘cover’ humans with what we call noise.

It is not enough to breathe fully into your lungs or to admire beauty with your eyes. Total immersion in nature is only possible if it is accompanied by that auditory and sensory experience that you know so well Gordon hempton, the American acoustic ecologist. Hempton went around the world looking for natural silence and now he has wanted to give a new dimension to his work with Quiet Parks International, the organization that aspires to create a global network of calm spaces.

The world’s first urban ‘park of silence’ was the Yangmingshan, on the outskirts of Taipi and with the support of the Government of Taiwan, coinciding with Earth Day 2020. Last September, the initiative reached Europe, with the recognition obtained by Hampstead Heath, the oasis in North West London where you get the wonder of forgetting that you are in the city.

The turn has now come to Parc del Montnegre i el Corredor, just over 50 kilometers from Barcelona, the first ‘park of silence’ in Spain. The initiative has been possible thanks to Heike freire and to his students of the Higher Course of Green Pedagogy, a postgraduate training for human development in contact with nature.

Due to its proximity to the city and the influx of visitors, Heike Freire’s students decided that “Montnegre deserved it” and took action, taking decibel measurements at different points in the park and finding areas of total immersion in nature.

“I must say that this park has exceeded my expectations,” he acknowledged. Ulf Bohman, Executive Director of Quiet Parks International, based in Sweden, during the Montnegre Heartbeat event, which celebrated the recognition for the park at the beginning of October. “Millions of people live an hour from here. And yet the park offers a true sense of wildlife in the middle of one of the most densely populated areas in Spain.”

Ulf Bohman presented the award to the park director, Antoni Bombi, which advanced its intention to make Montnegre “even quieter” and encouraged other parks in our geography to follow the path of acoustic ecology and seek the distinction of Quiet Park, which will soon extend to Dender-Marke in Belgium, four parks in Stockholm and several spaces (still under evaluation) in Paris, New York, Toronto, Brisane and Wellington, in New Zealand.

The Latidos del Montnegre day was something like an expedition towards natural silence, in this space of more than 15,000 hectares between two massifs in the Catalan coastal mountain range. “It was an occasion to lower the external and internal noise that we bring from the cities and seek that fusion with the forest”, remembers Heike Freire. “We have to relearn to relate to nature, and leave out that feeling of anxiety sometimes we move to protected spaces.”

“Just as in nature there is no garbage, because everything is recycled, there is no noise because everything harmonizes“, emphasizes the pedagogue.” On the other hand, the human being, in the same way that he generates garbage, produces noises: that is, sounds that go out of that harmony and are superimposed on top of those of others, which expel them and they bury “.

“Our relationship with the sounds of nature is one more and one of the most important aspect of our relationship with the Earth in general”, concludes the author of Educar en Verde and promoter of the distinction of ‘park of silence’ for Montnegre i el Runner. “We have to rethink that relationship urgently.”

About 40 participants joined the immersion among typical Mediterranean cork oaks, holm oaks and pioneer pines, although in Montnegre there are also oaks, chestnut trees and beech in the high and humid areas. The road was crossed by rituals of connection with nature and plastic, sensorial and artistic proposals, until reaching the hermitage where the participants in the day had to answer the million dollar question: “What does silence mean to you?”

For everyone, silence is much more than the absence of sounds. Some emphasized the feeling of “connection”, with oneself and with nature. Others highlighted the sense of “exploration” and the comforting “relaxation” that occurs when what we call “noise” is removed. Others finally acknowledged their surprise at this sudden relationship with silence “on a level that we are not used to.” Both of them promised to repeat the experience and invited future visitors to enjoy Montnegre with all their senses.

The doctor Josep Mar Fericgla, spoke of the relationship between excess noise and cardiovascular and immune system problems, and also the fear of being silent that we have created in our societies. The ornithologist Jordi Sargatal He spoke of birds as our true masters of sound, for their extreme auditory sensitivity and their ability to produce beautiful sounds that have served so much as inspiration to humans.

Ulf Bohman spoke there of the need to preserve “the spaces of silence and calm” that exist in the world, as part of “a more biocentric relationship with living beings” and to cultivate our physical and mental health. Antoni Bombi spoke of the need to incorporate “natural sound” to concepts such as biodiversity or the age of trees, to the criteria for the evaluation of protected areas.

The counterpoint was put by Marc Egea, performing his own work and another in homage to John Cage, who noticed in his day how in “absolute” silence he was able to perceive two sounds, one sharp and the other low: his nervous system and his blood. circulating. Thus, with lightning entering through the rosette of the hermitage, the day of Latidos del Montnegre ended, the first “park of silence” (relative) in our wide geography. Soon there will be others.

