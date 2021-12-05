Montserrat Oliver reveals that he lost his sight, goes into surgery | Instagram

The famous conductive Montserrat Oliver recently announced that he lost his sight to the virus and is now undergoing surgery, news that undoubtedly has many worried.

Oliver stated a few months ago that he had lost his sight a little after suffering Covid-19 and now he has undergone surgery.

Montserrat Oliver is a famous model and television host who a few months ago caught Covid-19 and unfortunately had aftermath that affected his eyesight to such an extent that he could no longer recognize people or things up close.

It should be noted that not long ago she was interviewed after the opening of a restaurant where she was a godmother.

And that is where the model and host Montserrat Oliver made known the consequences left by the disease; Although he pointed out that it did not hit him so hard, he had to operate to regain his vision.

Thank God it did not hit me so hard, I did have some scars that your hair falls out a little, that I could not see well with one eye, that I had to operate, but everything is fine, “said Montserrat Oliver, adding that It is better to live well, with responsibility, than to be locked up in fear and not live.

That was how he pointed out that he did not see very well up close, however, he understands it, since the older you are, the less you can see.

The driver has narrated the affectations that she was infected with Covid-19: “suddenly, from one day to the next, I no longer knew what I was seeing on the cell phone, if it was a dog or a human. I said, ‘what is happening to me’, then they told me ”.

No, you know what, the eye was accelerated, so we operate on you, we put a lens on you and you avoid the operation when you are older ”.

In this way, one eye was operated to begin with and you will see soon if the other is also done, because now you can see very well up close but unfortunately not very well from a distance (with the operated).

With the non-operated one, I don’t see well up close, but I see very well from afar, “he added.

On the other hand, a couple of months ago, Montserrat Oliver caused controversy by revealing that he already has his will ready and about whether he wishes to adopt a baby with Yaya Kosikova, his wife.

It should be noted that these statements were made in an interview for the ‘Hoy’ program and it was there that Montserrat Oliver also confessed that the beneficiaries of his will change year after year, depending on the situations that occur in his life.