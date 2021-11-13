The series of Disney + They have been a great way to explore familiar characters and give the opportunity to new members of the franchise. While the world was on hiatus from the pandemic and fans waited for theatrical releases like Black Widow – 87% and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, the company followed the course of its Phase 4 with these titles on its streaming service. Hawkeye will be the last this year, but we are ready for the arrival of She-hulk, Ms. Marvel, Secret invasion, the second season of What If …? – 84% and, of course, Moon knight.

Out of all these titles, Moon knight is the most anticipated by fans of Marvel. The series stars Oscar Isaac and promises to be a fundamental part of the change that is being seen in this universe. The series that will premiere exclusively on Disney + tells the story of a former marine who has Dissociative Identity Disorder, and who ends up becoming a Moon Knight thanks to the powers of the Egyptian moon god named Khonshu. In the comics, this transformation happens after a partner attacks the protagonist and leaves him for dead, but Khonshu brings him back to life to fight evil.

After a long wait, we finally have the first teaser for Moon knight, which can be seen officially in Disney +, in the special of Marvel which premiered by him Disney + Day. In this small preview we see the protagonist Marc Spector dealing with his transformation into the hero and his own disorder. Specifically, the character says that he can no longer differentiate between his waking life and his dreams. You also hear someone else tell you that the voice in your head is eating you up. The scenes show the protagonist’s mental state, giving a sense of bewilderment.

Although we still cannot see the complete hero costume, we can see it at certain times and the truth is that it looks quite good. In addition, the talent of Oscar Isaac He is present in those moments where we see him on the verge of losing his mind, possibly due to not knowing what is happening and if Moon Knight is real or a new personality. Marvel is making big changes with this new Phase. In addition to presenting cosmic and multiverse dangers, the franchise seeks more mature and inclusive content to connect with its audience. Although the bad ratings of Eternals – 58% might seem that the decision is a mistake, in reality they end up verifying that the public needs this type of content more than ever, and seeing someone like Marc Spector, who has a real disorder and continues being a hero, it will definitely prove that point.

