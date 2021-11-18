Gustavo Adolfo Infante caused quite a stir after his controversial statements about Yalitza Aparicio where she assured that she is not an actress, because she only dedicated herself to mopping in ‘Roma’.

During the broadcast of the program ‘First hand’ where he participates, the journalist spoke about the Mexican’s affiliation to the Union of Actors of the United States, which is the organization that awards the Oscars. This appointment gives the native of Oaxaca the possibility of voting on the nominations and recognition for her career in that country.

What stood out the most was that, according to Infante, Yalitza’s participation in the film was overrated, since their appearances did not represent a great challenge.

And Yalitza, I will ask, what merits does she have to have that affiliation? I don’t want to get into an argument, but he doesn’t act. They said to her: ‘Mop here.’ Where’s the performance? (…) You can tell me that she cried very naturally, it seems to me that Yalitza Aparicio is overrated and that she is not an actress. That is my opinion and they are not going to take it away from me, and with all due respect you can tell me that I am ignorant of cinema, but extremely boring Rome, he said.

Gustavo Adolfo He added that the production in general seemed very boring to him, and that the role that Aparicio has played representing the indigenous communities has not been carried out in the best way either, in his opinion.

How good that you were where he was born, all that story that is very romantic, it is beautiful, where he was born, and we all applaud him, that the brown skin, the bronze race and Mexico united will never be defeated, the green, white and red, but What is she about as an actress? Indigenous people need a voice, support and an image like Yalitza Aparicio, but I said that the lady does not act. The movie Roma seemed like a sleeping pill to me, he pointed out.

Of course, the reactions were immediate, and the first to respond was his partner Monica Noguera, who highlighted the importance of the film and the role that the director also had.

I think, Gus, it really is the package of absolutely everything, it is a Cuarón directing someone who had never acted in his life, who had no idea what world he was going to face, the whole story that is childhood from the director, it is a movie filmed in Mexico. I believe that many factors were taken and it seems to me to underestimate the mere mention that if he mops or not as a reference to his performance, he declared.

