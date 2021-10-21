Positive first step for Grizzlies, with his star at full capacity and adding without complications against a team of the opposing conference with less level. The Cavaliers they clung to their basketball, a rotation of just nine players and the experience their coach, JB Bickerstaff, relies on to fight for the game until the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t take it home. 132-121 was the final score in Memphis for this game.

Ja Morant said before starting the season that he was one of the five best point guards in the league and begins by showing that the phrase was not raised as an exaggeration. 37 points in 34 minutes with good percentages and the sum of 6 rebounds and 6 assists, the total of the night for him. Faced Ricky Rubio only in part, since the player of the Spanish National Team started as a substitute. He achieved 12 + 10, a double-double, in 25 minutes, a song in the teeth if you compare it to Santi Aldama, the compatriot in front of him, who did not enter to play.

The counterattack plays alternated with the static ones, but with Ja’s declared imprint on the game. The completions were by individual quality in one on one, there was little combination and it was only the beginning of action if there was one. That’s what the Grizzlies proposed and, at first, they saw that there was a response from the Cavaliers. Ricky jumped onto the court a couple of times in the first half, but not to open or to close and just at the moment when the opponents left on the scoreboard. It was with an 11-0 run that was later extended with a few more baskets and that was starred by De’Antony Melton, who made three consecutive triples to blow up the equality. Spaces were opened in the defense of the Cavs, which began by playing with the couple known as SexLand and a very high interior trio by bringing together Mobley, Allen and Markkanen, and the local players began to pass the ball more as a method to score points. on a scoreboard that already glowed with the psychological barrier of ten.

That ten of so many away was going to remain for a good part of the minutes of the second half. Two 3-pointers, one from Markkanen and one from Sexton, and two inside plays lowered the joy of the Grizzlies, who were only four over three minutes after resuming after the break, but there was no more than that. The reduction was to three points and immediately canceled with a triple by Kyle Anderson, probably the player with the slowest mechanics in the competition. With that and a nice play between Rubio and Mobley, a combination that we can see a lot this year, the third chapter closed. In the fourth and final the blow on the table came soon, but all doubts were not resolved. 10-0 and back to that no-play gap. The Cavaliers recovered from it, with a great hat to the end. Collin Sexton put the red team within a point with 2:32 left. Morant used the bomb throwing play after beating his peer twice and put the sentence in the final minute with a quick 3-pointer after a block. The scoreboard, therefore, is misleading if we take into account that the two teams had a chance to win the match until the end.