New year and the problems are already perceived in the American film industry. Through The Hollywood Reporter it is announced that Morbius, the next Marvel film produced by Sony, has suffered a new delay in theaters, postponing the date for a few more months. Without a doubt, we are facing the film with the worst luck of the entire pandemic, because with each new rebound in Covid-19 we see another date for the film adaptation of the vampire.

Although many fans weren’t particularly enthusiastic about Morbius, the film has gained more prominence in recent weeks due to its confirmed connection to Venom, Spider-Man, and the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Originally, this film had a release date scheduled for June 10, 2020, the fatal time of the pandemic in which we did not see releases in theaters; since then, Morbius it’s been delayed seven times! and now fans must endure the wait until the new day announced today.

Morbius It was going to be released on January 28, however, the increase in Covid-19 cases by Omicron has pushed the date to April 1, that is, more than two months until the launch in theaters. The recent variant of the disease has been much more contagious and that is why the premieres of the beginning of the year have been affected. We really hope this is the last time we have a delay for Morbius and that Sony finally has the opportunity to take her to the big screen to reveal the secrets of her new character linked to Spider-Man.

Spider-Man’s most loyal fans still aspire to witness an encounter between Tom Holland’s version, Tom Hardy’s Venom, and Jared Leto’s Morbius, as well as the arrival of several other characters related to the lore of the arachnid superhero. The possibilities for Spider-Man are immense and his supporting characters enjoy supreme popularity even among the less knowledgeable public, yet the play has changed forever on the terms set by Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that brought in some important characters and has laid the foundations for a multiverse that is as ambitious as it is unpredictable. The fate of Morbius In the grand scheme of things (from the Marvel movies) it’s impossible to guess right now, but it will be interesting to discover the surprises Sony already has up its sleeve.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It was Sony’s most successful film of 2021 and is still running to grow the grossing numbers. The company has proven dominance over the Spider-Man IP and more similar successes are expected in the future; Marvel Studios will not be able to fully acquire the benefits of the character, at least not for the time to come. On the other hand, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Part One, is the next Spider-Man adventure in animated format and high expectations are also kept for it, an Oscar? It opens on October 7.

You can read the synopsis of Morbius next:

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his fate, Dr. Morbius tries a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon turns out to be a potentially worse remedy than the disease.

