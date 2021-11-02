It has long been known that Sony is doing its best to form its own universe focused on the Spider-Man characters, which they “lend” to the MCU. With the passage of time it was said that eventually the hero would have an appearance in this other franchise and the post-credits scene of Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% was a first step. Now, the new trailer for Morbius, starring Jared Leto, helps to more clearly mark the path they plan to follow for future installments. The references to all the incarnations we’ve seen of the arachnid so far, as well as other comic book villains are already causing great excitement among fans.

In the first trailer of Morbius, which came out last year waiting for an upcoming premiere that never came, there was already a moment in which the protagonist is walking through the city and passes by a drawing of Spider-Man that is marked with the word “murderer,” but now The new previews give us a glimpse of other characters. In a very clear way we can see Michael Keaton reprising the role of Vulture, which we saw for the first time in Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%, and the names of Rhino and Black Cat, who were played by Paul Giamatti and Felicity Jones in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro, are also read in a newspaper – 52%.

Keaton’s return is no surprise, as much has been said that he is one of the best enemies that the MCU has presented, and that is that most of his villains serve a very limited purpose in delivery after delivery and are then forgotten. Since the Vulture ended up in jail, and also knows the identity of Spider-Man (Tom Holland), many expected to see him return in some form. Of course, we don’t know if it is a simple cameo that is revealed in the trailer to attract the public, or if it will actually have a much more important participation.

Secondly, Paul giamatti how Rhino was one of the harshest reviews he received The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and the fact is that the fans appreciated that a great actor was used, but his participation was minor and quite superficial. Similarly, Jones appearing for just a few moments as Black Cat made it clear that Sony had big plans for the franchise, but didn’t know how to handle all of this at the time. In those years, two more installments had been confirmed for Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, but the projects were canceled and the character went through a reboot within the MCU.

It is early to know whether or not these actors will return in their respective roles, but what cannot be ignored is that Morbius is making clear references to all the Spider-Man, and to the other Sony movies, like at the end of the trailer that the protagonist claims to be Venom just to scare a criminal. All of this has only made fans finally get excited about this premiere, which should happen in early 2022 if all goes well:

Daily Bugle from Raimi films 👀 Does this mean we’ll have the “FELICIA” and “I need more plasma” lines from the Animated Series? 😅 # Morbius https://t.co/SBnUDZzvwm – T-1990 (@ TayHaynes90) November 2, 2021

MORBIUS !!! I that looked SO good. I want this Sony Spider-Verse to workout so I’m glad I’m more interested in ways that I wasn’t with Venom 1 or 2. Maybe Morbius will be my desired corner in this new universe. It sure looks like it. 😆😆😆😆😆😆😆 @SonyPictures pic.twitter.com/yRvMD1yk7p – 3:18 (@_weezustalkz) November 2, 2021

Morbius be having TASM Oscorp, Raimi Bugle and MCU Vulture and takes place in the Venom universe, imma assume the references mean nothing cause my brain hurts. – Lee (@KrygonFandom) November 2, 2021

I am Venom – Morbius bruhhh didn’t know Morbius would look this interesting with all the visuals and mysterious scenes !! – Saf ⊃∪∩⪽ 🎴 (@Elevenmabok) November 2, 2021

So, Morbius is in the MCU, In the same manner that Venom is in the MCU, the film features Vulture as played by Michael Keaton like the MCU and references Spider-Man being framed for murder in Far From Home. The SonyVerse and the MCU are drawing closer – Matt Seay (@ mattseay_91) November 2, 2021

Between the Venom movies and now Morbius, it’s clear that the Sony superhero film have a very specific aesthetic, and that aesthetic is “What if comic book movies were still being made just like they were back in the good old days of 2004?” – Eize Basa (@PonchoRebound) November 2, 2021

I think Jared Harris’ character is a mystery atm, could be Spencer Smythe or maybe the new Dr. Connors? – Athena (@BaronessAthena) November 2, 2021

Morbius tells the story of a doctor who seeks a cure for the rare blood disease that condemns his existence. His methods lead him to find a possible escape route that ends up transforming him into a kind of vampire. His thirst for blood is there, but so is his desire to stay good and help people, so he uses his new skills to fight crime. As in Venom – 35%, starring Tom Hardy, the character of Morbius he’s more of an antihero than a full-blown villain or traditional superhero, which also seems to make the difference between the Sony universe and the MCU.

