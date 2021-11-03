Although yesterday the second Morbius trailer apparently leaked, today we can officially see this new trailer in full, which reveals more of what we will see in the film by the Swedish director, Daniel Espinosa. Some fans have yet to be won over by Jared Leto’s debut as the living vampire, and if you are one of those undecided about this adaptation, then the video might change your mind.

In the trailer you can see many new images of Morbius. Noteworthy are the demonstrations of his superhuman abilities, such as his heightened senses, his vampire physical features, and his powers of flight / teleportation. The trailer shows Dr. Michael Morbius trying to find a cure for a disease that he and many others carry. After an encounter with a cauldron of bats, the Doctor appears to be healthy, strong, and sane. However, it comes at a price. Morbius slowly transforms into his vampire form throughout the trailer, displaying his powers, abilities, and struggles to control himself.

Fans began debating rumors of a new Morbius trailer over the weekend, with much speculation correctly predicting that the trailer would arrive this week. It was recently said that the reason we have not seen a new trailer for Spider-Man: No Road Home is because Sony and Marvel Studios have not been able to agree on whether the images should reveal and officially confirm Tobey’s appearances. Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Evidently, Sony expects connections to Venom: Carnage Released – 45% and No way home may lead to an increase in box office takings, but Morbius it is by no means guaranteed success. As Sony’s first superhero movie to not have Venom or Spider-Man front and center, Morbius could be instrumental in testing whether it’s a good long-term bet on the studio’s shared superhero universe, for better or for better. or worse.

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe continues to grow, with Morbius joining the Sony / Marvel Spider-Man movie trilogy, two Venom movies and Kraven the hunter by Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Sony Pictures recently announced two new Marvel movies for 2023 on the dates of June 23, 2023 and October 6, 2023. At this time it is unknown if one of those two dates is for Venom 3, Spider-woman or another adjacent to Spider-Man. Morbius writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are also developing a script for a film starring Madame Web.

The synopsis of Morbius says:

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicting characters hits the big screen when Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his fate, Dr. Morbius tries a desperate gamble. Although at first it seems to be a radical success, it unleashes a darkness within. Will good prevail over evil, or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new impulses?

A featurette from yesterday featured Leto explaining the importance of Morbius in the Marvel Universe. He also gave a sneak peek of the action fans can expect from the film. The actor also hinted that there will be a possible connection to Venom and Spiderman. But these are only theory that we will have to verify on January 28, 2022, the official release date of Morbius.

