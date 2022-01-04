We have just started the year and it is time to talk about the Marvel universe. Although Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% still have not finished its passage through the world billboard, with some countries reserving its premiere for the first week of January, Sony must already consider the publicity of its next film. We are talking about Morbius, that although it will not have the same impact as the third installment of the arachnid, it must meet certain expectations about its part within this universe, since the first advances have not made it very clear where this story fits. The film starring Jared Leto will be released at the end of the month and will set the tone for the rest of the superhero titles that arrive in 2022.

Keep reading: Blade vs. Morbius is a possibility says Kevin Feige

Like many other films of this type, the pandemic changed the plans for the release of Morbius. After almost two years of waiting, it will finally hit world theaters after Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% and the latest Spider-Man movie. The film directed by Daniel Espinosa will seek to take a new step for the universe that Sony is creating with these characters. While the company let the famous hero participate in the MCU, they dedicated themselves to developing a franchise where their villains served more as complex and vigilante antiheroes. Tom Hardy’s Venom does not convince the critics, but it has good acceptance among the public and its sequel was one of the highest grossing of 2021, so there is still a lot to exploit.

Morbius tells the story of a doctor who suffers from a strange disease who will seek to heal at all costs. Although the protagonist finds a cure, the side effects will transform him into a vampire who cannot avoid his bloody instincts. A new international commercial shows us exactly Michael Morbius discovering his new abilities and the terrible effects that he must learn to control.

New Morbius TV spot! pic.twitter.com/wsFqfZz5Iq – YOITSMORBIUS (@ ITSYOBOITOM1) January 1, 2022

The trailer doesn’t have as many new cutscenes, but it’s a good reminder of the abilities we’ll see in the movie. In addition to his inevitable attraction to blood, Morbius also has abilities such as superhuman strength, accelerated healing, agility to fight, echolocation, and can even fly short distances. The interesting thing about the character is that he does not become a simple vampire, since he also retains those abilities that made him stand out as a human, including his intelligence close to genius.

You may also likeSpider-Man: Sony and Marvel confirm new hero trilogy starring Tom Holland

The trailers we’ve seen so far haven’t been very clear about where this character occupies in the MCU. The Venom movies are set in San Francisco and fans assumed that was the reason to avoid talking about Spider-Man. However, the post-credits scene of Venom: Carnage Freed it showed us that the character is not part of that universe. The trailer for Morbius refers to the different versions of Spider-Man from Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, but the character refers to Venom and also Michael Keaton appears as Vulture, who we saw for the first time in Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92%.

Nothing in these spots, nor in the official synopsis, indicates that Morbius include the multiverse issue, so we’ll have to wait to find out what Sony’s real plan is. After all, it would not be the first time that Marvel misleads us with their advertising to try to maintain the surprise of their films, especially since year after year fans want to know more about every aspect of their titles and it becomes more difficult to surprise them. What we do know is that after the public’s reaction to the presence of Keaton Sony asked for new scenes with him.

It is likely that in a few days we will see more about Morbius, because the production company has just time to promote it. There is a lot of excitement to see this character and how it will develop within its own universe, as Sony had dedicated itself solely to Venom but it is time to open the way for other projects, including Kraven that will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. On the other hand, fans of Jared Leto They hope that he will find in Marvel the success that he could not with his Joker in Suicide Squad – 25%. Although his version of the villain improved with the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, DC intends to get as far away from the Snyderverse as possible, so it’s unlikely we’ll see the actor returning to that role. Instead, with Morbius you have the opportunity to be part of a more accessible franchise and, in theory, less problematic. The important thing now is the public’s reaction to the story, because that way we will know whether or not Sony is setting a good path for these characters.

Do not leave without readingJared Leto finally admits he gave Margot Robbie a rat and unwanted gifts to the Suicide Squad cast

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');