Octavio Ocaña: More and more videos and alleged evidence are emerging | INSTAGRAM

Since this started Saturday October 30 all day social networks and news were flooded with information and reports about what happened to Octavio Ocaña, the famous actor who played “Benito Rivers” in the famous television series ‘Neighbors’, role with which he managed to win the hearts of the audience for many years.

However, according to Internet users, images and what was reported about what happened had inconsistencies and in fact some information denied what others claimed, but the most alarming For network users, it was when they began to analyze the alleged evidence captured by the elements present that confirmed that our beloved “Benito” was going @ rm @ do.

Of course we cannot assure anything because we were not there, however, Internet users began to note some differences between one photo and the other and today they have emerged countless videos of people who were present in one way or another recording everything with their cell phone.

Little by little some facts and details that could be important as evidence for a relationship of what really happened in this regrettable case are gradually being “uncovered”.

Today we will be in charge of addressing a video broadcast through Twitter and TikTok in which some citizens were advancing in their vehicle when they found the crane in charge of transporting the popular actor’s truck, so they could not avoid taking a video and capturing the images that could be worth gold.

In the video we can see that firstly the users were asking if it was Octavio’s truck, focusing it and in it some people assured that it had holes that seem to be of direct impact by @rma de fuego, as well as the vital liquid of the famous and a very suspicious collision on the left side of the vehicle, which appeared to have hit the side of the road head-on and from the right side.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF THE TRUCK



Octavio Ocaña and his case have aroused outrage among users of social networks.

Internet users do not stop noticing new details in each of the images that continue to emerge and that are “presumed evidence” of what may have happened.

Other users considered that the holes were part of the design of the truck and looked for some images of it on the Internet and found that it is very possible that they are, so that idea could be discarded however the crash, the videos and some other details continue to generate outrage and confusion among users.

We will continue to monitor in case any new information emerges in this regard and we will bring it to Show News.