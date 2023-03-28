more changes are coming

Elon Musk expressed this Monday, March 27, that only verified Twitter accounts would be eligible to vote in the polls as of April 15, that is, Twitter Blue subscribers.

For Musk, this move by the social networking company will tackle swarms of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) bots, but it also appears to be another push to get more users to join paid Twitter.

The also CEO of Tesla and Space said that only verified accounts will be eligible to be in Twitter’s For You recommendations, which shows a sequence of tweets from Twitter accounts, as he explains Reuters.

Starting April 15, only verified accounts will be eligible to be on For You recommendations. It’s the only realistic way to approach controlling swarms of advanced AI bots. Otherwise, it’s a hopeless losing battle. Voting in the polls will require verification for the same reason,” the magnate wrote.

Musk added: “That being said, it’s okay to have verified bot accounts if they follow the terms of service and don’t impersonate humans.”

That said, it’s ok to have verified bot accounts if they follow terms of service & don’t impersonate a human — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2023

More changes to Twitter Blue

Musk had said last year that Twitter would restrict voting in political-related polls to paid Twitter Blue subscribers, so this and other changes to the platform are not surprising.

These changes to polls and verified accounts comes after it was also announced that on April 1 old verified accounts will be reviewed and have their old check removed if they don’t pay Twitter Blue.

Elon Musk shared these tweets at the same time that a series of emails were leaked in which the CEO of the company assured that Twitter is now worth half the price he paid for its acquisition, some 20 billion dollars.