12/26/2021 at 23:57 CET

One more step. Israel authorized for emergency use Paxlovid, the pill of the pharmacist Pfizer to treat covid-19 and has already ordered tens of thousands of doses to begin administering it to those infected with the disease in the country.

The first shipment of the drug is expected to arrive in Israel on Wednesday, the Israeli Health Ministry said in a statement.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved last Wednesday the use of Paxlovid, the world’s first home-use treatment against this coronavirus and it is expected that it will also be effective against the omicron variant.

The Pfizer tablet inhibits the activity of the protease enzyme, that is necessary in the process of replication of the virus in the body.

The drug, administered in tablet form, is intended to be administered by mild to moderate patients in the first three days after the onset of symptoms.

Full treatment includes one pill every twelve hours for five days, based on proven effectiveness in phases 2 and 3 of clinical trials, where Paxlovid was shown to reduce severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death in 89% of patients. cases, when patients receive medication early.

According to data from Pfizer, the effectiveness of the pill should not be altered by the appearance of new variants, including the Omicron variant.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Benet, announced in November that it had signed an agreement with Pfizer for the rapid acquisition of the drug when it gets the green light from the FDA and the government is confident that it will be effective in containing the fifth wave of the pandemic.

Israel was one of the first countries in the world to sign an agreement with Pfizer a year ago for the acquisition of its vaccine against covid-19, which made it one of the pioneer nations in immunizing the majority of its population.

Some six million people in Israel have received the full schedule of the vaccine and more than four million have the third dose or booster vaccine, which the country began to apply in the summer.

Israel was the first country to announce this week that it would “immediately” start the campaign with the fourth dose, although it is currently paralyzed, waiting for the Health Ministry to authorize it after being advised by the expert committee.