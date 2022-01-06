

NYPD is the largest police force in the country.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

“We need to reserve our justice system for real public safety challenges,” said New Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

That is why he announced that Misdemeanors related to marijuana, prostitution and fare evasion in public transport will no longer be prosecuted. Bragg also wants the same classification for some cases of drugs and robberies.

The measure was immediately rejected by Patrick Lynch, president of the Benevolent Association (PBA), the New York’s largest police union, which in turn has the largest law enforcement agency in the country (NYPD).

Lynch said Bragg’s plan sends the wrong message. “Police officers don’t want to be sent to enforce laws that district attorneys won’t prosecute,” sentenced. “And there are already too many people who believe they can commit crimes, resist arrest, interfere with police officers and face zero consequences ”.

Bragg’s new guidelines focus more on alternative programs to help offenders stay out of jail and reduce the number of people incarcerated awaiting trial.

“Police officers don’t want to be sent to enforce laws that district attorneys won’t prosecute.” Patrick Lynch, President of the Benevolent Association (PBA)

“These policy changes will not only by themselves make us safer, but will also free up resources for the prosecution to focus on violent crime,” Bragg said.

When asked about Bragg’s plan, the new mayor and former NYPD Eric Adams He said he feels there is room for justice and public safety and that she had yet to meet with him to discuss the matter, Pix11 said.

The day before, on Tuesday Adams declared alongside the Brooklyn prosecutor, Eric González, that his government is adopting a team approach with NYPD and prosecutors from city district to take weapons off the streets. He stated that they will create new prevention programs for at-risk youth, but that if prevention fails, they will be prosecuted.

In 2021, almost the majority of crimes were not prosecuted in NYC. In the recent past, various factors that analysts, union leaders, politicians and citizens themselves have linked to the rise of violence Are the controversial bail reforms in NY state in force since January 2020 with the support of then-Governor Andrew Cuomo; the massive liberation of prisoners to avoid contagion by the coronavirus; the mental health crisis with more destitution on the streets and the Metro; and the reduction of funds to the police promoted by then-mayor Bill De Blasio.