Companies of all sizes are rethinking their plans for their workers to return to the offices while the new variant of the coronavirus, omicron, brings a new layer of uncertainty.

Alphabet’s Google and Ford Co., the second-largest automaker in U.S, are some of those who have again delayed their plans to return to face-to-face work, while others whose employees were already at their desks are considering incorporating new precautionary measures such as the mandatory use of a mask.

In recent days, the authorities of Great Britain, Denmark, Norway and Sweden They asked the population to work from home whenever possible due to concerns about the new variant.

Goal, formerly known as Facebook, and the car company with driver Lyft They announced separately Tuesday that they will allow their workers to delay going back to the offices when they fully reopen early next year.

Meta maintains its plans to reopen its headquarters at the end of January, but its employees will have until June to join. Lyft, for its part, will not require presence throughout 2022, although its offices will be operational again in February, as planned.

Janelle Gale, Meta’s vice president of human resources, pointed out that this latest decision recognizes that “some are not ready to return.”

These measures are the latest indication of how difficult it is for companies to establish firm plans for the mandatory return of their employees to their offices while concerns about the rebound in infections or new variants keep delaying deadlines. This fall, the delta caused many large companies to delay their return until early next year.

“A year and a half ago we thought this would be for a very short time,” “said Levin-Scherz, head of public health at Willis Towers Watson, a global consulting firm.” But the pandemic has thrown us many challenges, and companies have to remain agile. ”

A survey conducted by the firm among 543 companies with a total of 5.2 million employees showed that, on average, 34% of workers who could telecommute were still doing so, but that the figure would drop to 27% in the first quarter. of 2022. The consultation is prior to the appearance of the omicron variant.

The new delay is another setback for restaurants, bars, dry cleaners and other businesses that have office workers as their main customers. The most affected are those who are in central areas of cities such as New York, where office buildings proliferate that are still practically empty.

The change in plans occurred despite the fact that the health authorities of U.S They noted that early indications suggest that omicron is less dangerous than delta, which remains the leading cause of hospitalization.

Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at the Georgetown University, does not believe that there is sufficient scientific information on omicron to justify the delay in returning to the offices.

“There is going to be a constant flow of new variants, as well as spikes and declines in cases,” Gostin said. “We shouldn’t interrupt normal business activity with every possible trigger.”

Layered protection, such as masks, vaccination and ventilation, is highly effective in preventing the spread of the coronavirus in workplaces, the expert said.

