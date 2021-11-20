11/20/2021 at 17:49 CET

Sarunas Jasikevicius had no doubts. With the exhibition of Nico Laprovittola who unleashed triples to ASVEL to give Barça a comfortable income, The Lithuanian coach gave the alternative in the Euroleague to another of the young people who are asking for passage, the Uruguayan Agustín Ubal.

The 18-year-old and 1.98-year-old point guard lived his first minutes in the top European competition when Saras gave him the alternative at 2:38 from the end. An award for Ubal who had been working with the group, and who enjoyed from the first to the last second.

“We were able to open a clear advantage and the ‘coach’ gave me the opportunity & rdquor ;, he explained with some tranquility after the game, the most important of his fledgling professional career. “I am very happy, that gives me motivation to continue working and opportunities are achieved with effort and dedication,” he said.

Canterano with a future

And it is that Ubal has become one of the great hopes of the Blaugrana quarry Along with another who has already entered the team dynamics on a regular basis, Michael Caicedo, he coincided with him in the last minutes of the game.

Ubal already had the opportunity to debut against Betis in the Endesa League, and now this Sunday could have a new opportunity in the court of Hereda San Pablo Burgos, in the visit of Barça in the Endesa League match (20.00).

“I am a humble, hard-working and ambitious boy who wants to go further in basketball at the European level & rdquor ;, the club’s media were openly defined. “With short steps I will achieve it and time will tell how far I will go & rdquor;” he said.

Saras, in tune with the club

The truth is Saras is fully in tune with the will of the technical secretariat and the Barça leadership, to gradually introduce these young people into the dynamics of the first team to get fans to identify with the club.

Sergi Martínez is the first of them to have settled definitively, and a Michael Caicedo who continues to give positive results. Now Ubal. Surely the Culé fan wants to continue seeing them in action & mldr;while Saras can secure victories like the one achieved against ASVEL.