

Mayfield is considered the area most affected by tornadoes so far.

The governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, indicated that the death toll from this weekend’s tornado in the state will exceed 100 deaths.

“This is the deadliest tornado we have ever had. I think it will be the strongest and deadliest tornado in American history.”He said on CNN.

The storms that began Friday across the state have left Mayfield devastatingly damaged and left tens of people homeless and thousands without power.

Beshear said one of the tornadoes affected at least 227 miles (more than 360 kilometers), 200 miles of which were in Kentucky, so people are now being asked not to travel to the affected areas.

Although rescue efforts continue, the governor was less than optimistic about more people alive.

“I’m not sure we are going to see another rescue. I pray for it, it would be an incredibly welcome miracle, but I think that since 3:30 in the morning yesterday we found a living person, “lamented Beshear.

A large number of deaths could be concentrated in a candle factory in Mayfield, where approximately 110 people were working when the tornado hit.

Although at least 40 of the people were rescued, Governor Beshear was skeptical that more people would be rescued alive.

On CBS, the governor confirmed that among the dead are 3 and 5-year-olds.

“I know we have lost several children,” he said. “This tornado did not discriminate. Anyone in their path, even if they were trying to be safe… we hadn’t seen anything like this. “

The state has opened its state parks as well as 11 shelters for affected residents, in addition to the government establishing a fund for affected residents in the western part of the state.

“When this tornado hit, it didn’t just rip off a roof. It destroyed houses, it completely disappeared them, ”he said.

Authorities have reported at least 30 tornadoes in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

The death toll could be much higher for all states, with more than 100 expected in Kentucky alone.

Among the facilities affected is an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois., where the employees had a few minutes of alert to leave, but even so there were at least six deceased.

“The managers were on the loudspeakers telling people to get to the shelter-in-place area. They were also being guided by other managers and other employees, ”Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel told a CNN affiliate.

This afternoon, the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell will travel to Kentucky to meet with Governor Beshear to coordinate rescue and recovery efforts. A press conference is expected.