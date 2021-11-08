11/08/2021 at 15:49 CET

EP

Banco Sabadell has received 1,146 requests for voluntary adherence to the Employment Regulation File (ERE), which contemplates the departure of a minimum of 1,380 workers from the entity, according to union sources told Europa Press.

In the absence of a week until the deadline for voluntary membership, Next Monday, November 15, 83% of the minimum established in the agreement between the workers’ representatives and the entity has already been reached.

Specifically, the agreement includes the output of a maximum of 1,605 workers, although in the event that 1,380 petitions were reached voluntarily, the ERE would be terminated in this last figure.

According to the data to which Europa Press has had access, the bulk of the requests are concentrated in the early retirement for the group of workers between 56 and 62 years old, with 584 applications.

It is followed by the group of 55-year-old employees, with 174 applications, although the agreement contemplated a quota of 100 exits for workers of this age, so there would be an excess of 74 people. In addition, 19 requests for early retirement have been made.

On the extinction side, 342 requests for membership would come from the employees under 50 years of age, while 27 requests would come from the age range between 50 and 54 years.

Unions have expressed the “discomfort“with the way in which the bank has been informed of the process and they have requested” to delay the end date of the voluntary term “, a question that the entity would study if the voluntary quota of minimum outflows was not reached.

The deadline for voluntarily joining the ERE will end next Monday, November 15, at midnight.