12/20/2021 at 08:27 CET

Ignacio Cabanes

A 24-year-old young man was arrested this morning after a spectacular police chase of about 130 kilometers, from Moncada to Alcoy, in the Valencian Community. A patrol of the Local Police of this municipality of l’Horta has managed to arrest the suspect, who is confirmed two requisitions for crimes against property, after following him without losing sight of him at any time, while other patrols of the Civil Traffic Guard and other local police joined the persecution.

In his escape the driver of the car, model Peugeot 308, circulated recklessly, putting the rest at risk of road users, reaching speeds of up to 170 kilometers per hour, and taking streets and roads in the opposite direction at times.

The persecution began a few minutes after one in the morning when a patrol of the Local Police of Moncada surprised four people next to a van that was stolen in an industrial estate of the town. Upon noticing the police presence, they fled on foot. Moments later one of these alleged criminals who had run away was seen getting into a white car, which fled.

The agents of the Local Police of Moncada shot after him to prevent him from evading the action of justice and transferred through the station to other police units. Thus, a patrol of the Local Police of Valencia and later one of the Civil Guard of the Xàtiva Traffic detachment, at the height of Concentaina, joined the persecution along the A-7 highway.

For miles several of these patrols, which were joined by other municipalities, tried to make the vehicle renounce its attitude, but it continued to circulate at high speed even leaving the province of Valencia.

The fleeing driver made abrupt maneuvers, changing direction and turning off the lights trying to mislead the patrols that were after him.

Finally, after diverting onto the N-340, he entered the urban area of ​​Alcoy, where he was arrested after colliding with an islet. The arrested man, identified as SVB, 24 years old, lacked a driving license and had a requisition since March, for which he has already entered prison. He is charged with a crime of reckless driving.