01/04/2022 at 10:24 CET

EP

The Civil Guard, in an inspection to verify and prevent the illegal distribution and sale of toys, has investigated a person as the alleged author of a crime against industrial property, and intervened more than 145,000 toys, the Madrid Command reported this Tuesday in a press release.

Agents of the Fiscal and Airport Unit of the Civil Guard Command in Madrid, in collaboration with the General Sub-Directorate of Consumer Inspection and Market Control of the Community of Madrid, proceeded to inspect a warehouse dedicated to the storage and sale of toys wholesale located in the Polígono Industrial de Pinto.

The police device began after having knowledge of how in this ship, it was run by citizens of Asian origin, counterfeit toys that allegedly infringed industrial property were stored and traded of different brands of recognized reputation.

Of the inspection result A total of 145,657 fake or health-hazardous toys were intervened and safety of children of different makes and models.

On the one hand, the agents intervened 134,120 toys that did not comply with the requirements of the European regulations on the safety of toys; and, on the other, 11,535 toys that allegedly infringe the industrial and intellectual property rights of various registered trademarks.

In the same ship the agents They have also found bulk toy bags, plastic blister packs, and silk-screened boxes such as counterfeit brands..

The intervened products come mostly from the Asian market and they arrived at the ship disassembled to bypass customs and police controls and thus avoid detection, where they were later assembled and assembled to be marketed outside the established legal channels.

In addition, during the inspection, pyrotechnic effects of the F1 category were found. stored irregularly, amounting to a total of 6,000 containers of bomblets.

Therefore, a person has been proposed for sanction before the competent authority and investigated as the alleged author of a crime against industrial property.

Toys that have been intervened pose a risk to consumers, not only because of the danger implied by the size of the pieces, but also because they lacked security controls and mostly the labeling or formal defects in it; In breach of all of them the safety regulations for toys. They also represent an obvious risk to the health and safety of minors as they are made with poor quality materials, they point out.