01/13/2022 at 10:30 CET

Miguel Centeno

The six FGC hill stations close the Christmas, New Year’s and Three Kings holidays with a positive balance in influx of users. During December 24, 2021 to January 9, 2022 they have added up to 175,039 visitors, 32% more than on the same dates in 2019, before the pandemic.

For the president of FGC, Marta will go up, “we have reached the expectations we had and that was to return to the pre-pandemic data. The stations were ready and the public wanted to step on the snow and enjoy the outdoors and this combination has been the key to success & rdquor ;. “The season has been very good and this is positive not only for the stations themselves, but for the country as a whole. In both winter and summer, the Ferrocarrils stations act as the economic engine of the Pyrenean regions & rdquor ;, he added.

Good weather and wide range of activities

The good weather, which has been the clear protagonist of these festivities, and a total of 70% operating facilities have allowed visitors to enjoy winter sports, nature and mountains. East good weather has also allowed the opening of the six stations every day of the holidays with the exception of the Vallter station, which closed on Christmas Day and January 9 because of the Torb. On the one hand, the abundant snowfalls at the beginning of December and, on the other, the powerful snow production network in the FGC resorts have guaranteed a high number of skiable kilometers in most stations, up to a maximum of 120 km open.

The success of the generous influx of visitors has also been possible thanks to the wide and varied offer of services and alternative activities to the practice of skiing and snowboarding in the domains. The traditional festive proposals stand out, such as the visits of Santa Claus, the New Year’s Eve torch descents or the arrival of the Three Kings on the slopes. This diverse proposal aimed at family audiences has motivated the return of visitors who, after a last season in which many of these events could not be held, this year they returned eager to enjoy social recreational activities in nature and leisure. in the high mountains.

From January 4 onwards, temperatures have normalized for the season and the mid-winter atmosphere has returned to all seasons with snowfalls from the north and the possibility of resuming the production of cultivated snow at full capacity, which guarantees the high quality of the skiable offer and ensures a January with the majority of facilities in operation.