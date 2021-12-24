Updated on Friday, December 24, 2021 – 18:16

This Christmas Eve, more than 2,000 flights have been canceled due to this new variant of the coronavirus, according to a study by Flight Aware

More than 2,000 flights have been canceled worldwide on Christmas Eve before the advance of the micron variant of coronavirus, as reported by the American company Flight Aware, specialized in providing real-time data on flights.

At 9:00 a.m. local time on the east coast of the United States (14:00 GMT) they had already been suspended worldwide 2,045 flights, of which 457 had the US as destination or starting point.

In addition, 4,604 journeys have experienced global delaysHe, of which 509 are heading to the US or departing from that country.

According to Flight Aware, the US airlines with the longest delays are United, with 9% of its flights canceled and 3% delayed, and Delta, which had to cancel 6% of its itineraries and 2% were delayed.

In a statement, a Delta spokesperson explained that the cancellations are being produced by a “combination of problems” that include weather difficulties in some areas, as well as the impact of the micron variant, which has made some workers have to stay in House.

Meanwhile, in another statement, United has assured that micron is having a “direct impact” on the flight crews and other personnel of the company.

Behind the cancellations in the US, a fight is raging between the managers of the big airlines and the unions.

Just yesterday Thursday, the pressure group Airlines for America, which represents Delta, United and American, among others, sent a letter to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, in English), Rochelle Walensky. , to ask you make the guidelines more flexible of that institution on the isolation period to be met by those who have been exposed to the virus.

Currently, the CDC advises a ten-day isolation, but Airlines for America wants it to be a maximum of five.

In response, the union of flight attendants, known as AFA, also wrote to Walensky a letter requesting that the ten days of isolation be maintained.

Variant micron It has caused an increase in infections around the world and has caused some European countries, such as Germany, Portugal and Finland, to reimpose restrictions on the leisure and restaurant sectors.

According to the CDC, this variant has already become the predominant one in the United States, since between December 12 and 18 it accounted for 73.2% of new cases.

