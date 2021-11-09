11/09/2021 at 12:20 CET

The situation on the border between Poland and Belarus is reaching the limit of tension. The Polish Government has increased security measures to prevent the more than 2,000 immigrants trying to enter, many accompanied by children, from not succeeding.

More of 2,000 immigrants try to cross the border with Poland in the Grodno region, as reported today by the Belarusian State Border Committee. “More than two thousand refugees, including women and children, are in front of the fence on the border with Poland,” reported the state committee, which assured that the irregular immigrants have the objective of reaching the European Union (EU), since “They do not consider Belarus as a destination.”

“The situation on the Belarusian-Polish border remains very tense”, he pointed. The source denounced the use of tear gas against immigrants by members of the Polish security forces, who are separated by barbed wire.

“In response to the unjustified use of special (police) means, part of the refugees behaved more actively and began to destroy the fence,” he said. In the images offered by the Belarusian portal Zerkalo it is seen how Polish policemen use tear gas aerosols to disperse those trying to cross the border.

Some refugees use shovels, pieces of wood and traffic signs to destroy the wire, and some even used pliers to cut it. As reported by the official Belarusian agency, BELTA, most of the immigrants are Kurds, who want to cross into Polish territory and later settle in Germany.

They lack food and water

Many of the refugees travel with young children and lack food, water and warm clothing, pointed out the source, whose photos show entire families sitting around bonfires. Across the border, hundreds of Polish policemen armed with riot shields and firearms are trying to maintain order and prevent the entry of immigrants.

Faced with the impossibility of crossing into Polish territory, in the late afternoon, as temperatures increased, immigrants pitched tents on the edge of the forest in front of the border. A column with several thousand immigrants headed this morning by road to the border post without the Belarusian police doing anything to prevent it.

“The indifference and inhumane treatment of the Polish authorities pushed the refugees into this act of desperation”the border committee reported on its Telegram channel. The neighboring countries of Belarus – Poland, Latvia and Lithuania – have declared a state of emergency in recent months due to the dramatic increase in irregular immigration from Belarusian territory.

Those countries and the European Union (EU) accuse Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko of provoking the current migration crisis in revenge for their support for the Belarusian opposition in exile. Lukashenko has denied all criticism, but has alerted Brussels of a “humanitarian catastrophe” on the border with the European Union (EU) due to the concentration of immigrants before the arrival of winter.

Military reinforcement at the border

For its part, the Polish Government decided increase its military presence on the border with Belarus Given the accumulation of groups of migrants in the area, it is preparing for new incidents and has banned land trafficking in the area until further notice.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki stated that “sealing the border” is “in the national interest of” Poland “ He added that “also the stability and security of the entire European Union (EU) are threatened.”

“We will not be intimidated and we will defend peace in Europe with our partners from NATO and the EU,” said the head of the Polish Government. During Monday night, several groups of hundreds of migrants se accumulated in front of the fence that delimits the Polish-Belarusian border in the Kuznica area and, when they tried to bring it down, the Polish border forces repulsed them with water cannons.

Warsaw has announced that it will expand the military forces stationed on the border, currently numbering 12,000, and the urgent mobilization of two battalions has been ordered in the province of Podlasia (east), one of the three Polish regions that have remained in a state of emergency since 2 September. Police forces from various cities, such as Poznan, Gdansk and Lódz, have also been transferred there to assist in surveillance.

Hundreds of migrants encamped and wandering along the border fence on Monday night can be seen in recordings released by the Polish government and the Border Guard. In one of the videos, shots are seen from the Belarusian side, which in the opinion of General Waldemar Skrzypczak, “may be executions” of migrants to force them to stay on the Polish border, because, as he said, “Belarusians are capable of anything “.

For his part, another senior Polish official, General Roman Polko, assured on Monday that he was aware that among the migrants there are people “who show signs of belonging to the Belarusian secret service” and assured that the Minsk authorities provide the refugees with “numbers.” number of Polish journalists and organizations “to coordinate their infiltrations and who” use children to provoke empathy. The president of the Polish Parliament, Elzbieta Witek, who has scheduled an extraordinary session to discuss the situation on Tuesday, assured that her government “is prepared for any scenario.“Since last spring, the number of illegal entry attempts into Poland from Belarus has multiplied and both Poland cs the EU considers this to be the result of Aleksander Lukashenko’s plan to destabilize Europe.