Updated on Friday, 5 November 2021 – 13:57

The number of business dissolutions since January is already 23% higher than the total for 2020

A laborer works in a building under construction Kai FrsterlingEFE

The economic difficulties derived from the pandemic have caused the disappearance of 22,104 companies in Spain in the first ten months of the year, 23.05% more of which were dissolved in all of 2020, according to the latest Report of Contests and Dissolutions of Informa D&B.

The Madrid’s community is the region in which the most companies – most of them microenterprises – have closed so far this year: in total 6,191, 24% more than last year.

Follow him Andalusian, with 2,979 solutions; the Valencian Community, with 2,651; and Catalonia, with 1,809, in the accumulated of the first ten months of the year

In most cases (17,048) the closures have been volunteers by entrepreneurs who could not sustain the activity, although there have also been closures by fusion (2,093), by court order (1,860) or for other reasons (971).

The construction and real estate activities are the sectors in which the largest number of companies have had to lower the blind so far in 2021 (5,259 companies in total), although there have also been many closures in Commerce (4,317), business services overall (3,621) and industry (1,769).

In the hotelier, one of the areas of activity hardest hit by the pandemic, there has been 1,381 closures, 34% more than in 2020.

4,900 companies in competition

“In the first ten months of the year, three sectors they have concentrated almost 60% of the total dissolutions: Construction and real estate activities, with 23.79%, Commerce, with 19.53% and Business services, with 16.38% “, Informa explains.

In addition to these closures, until October there have been 4,933 companies that have entered bankruptcy, 13% more than the total number of contests that took place in all of 2020.

All sectors have seen the number of tenders grow since January, except Communications, which has cut 1%. Those most affected are Commerce, with 1,025, and Construction and real estate activities, with 909. Hotelier is the third, reaches 794, and the one that adds the most in this period in absolute value, 479, a 152% advance.

“The increase in contests has been observed in almost all communities, especially in Catalonia and in Madrid. During this period, the sectors most affected have been Hospitality and Construction and real estate activities “, they point out.

In the past month, contests have increased by 585, the highest number since July. Of the total tenders presented, 85.98% correspond to micro-businesses, 12.99% to small companies, and 1.03% to medium-sized companies.

