A few days ago we knew that Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will be the protagonists of ‘Wicked’, the film adaptation of the Broadway musical. Nevertheless, There is one person fans don’t want to see in the ‘Wizard of Oz’ prequel: James Corden. Around 28,200 people have already signed a Change.org petition asking Universal not to appear in the film. Your goal is to reach 35,000.

As for the description of the petition, it is as follows: “James Corden must not appear in any form, or be close to the production of the film ‘Wicked’. It is basically that.” Corden has appeared in the film versions of several musicals, such as ‘Cats’, known for its huge box office failure and poor reviews. He has also participated in ‘The Prom’, ‘Into the Woods’ and ‘Cinderella’, starring Camila Cabello.

Precisely during the promotion of ‘Cinderella’, he invited part of the cast of the film to his program ‘The Late Late Show’, and they took the opportunity to make a new installment of ‘Crosswalk Musical’, where the stars appeared dancing ‘Let’s Get Loud’ by Jennifer Lopez at the zebra crossing next to the studio. Before the clip appeared on television, it went viral (although not in a good way) on Twitter thanks to a user who was in the car when this happened and shared the images. Much of the comments criticized the movements of Corden disguised as a mouse, saying: “If I have seen it, you too”.

‘Wicked’ will be directed by Jon M. Chu (‘En el Barrio’). The plot will tell the story of Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande), the witches of Oz, many years before Dorothy appeared. We will see the events that lead Elphaba, a young woman with green skin, to become the Wicked Witch of the West.

The failure of ‘Cats’

It is likely that one of the reasons that are pushing a huge number of people to sign the petition to veto Corden from the production of ‘Wicked’ is the catastrophe that happened with ‘Cats’, directed by Tom Hopper. The author of the original musical himself, Andrew Lloyd Webber, admits to having bought a dog to try to overcome what they did with his work.

Much of the criticism focuses on the use they made of CGI to create this species of humanoid cats. One of its protagonists, Judi Dench, protested the appearance with which it appeared: “But I look like an old, battered and mangy cat. Like a huge orange bully, what is that?”