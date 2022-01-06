

This Wednesday’s Powerball drawing was the seventh largest in the history of that game of chance.

Photo: JOHN G. MABANGLO / .

WASHINGTON – Two Powerball lottery tickets, sold in Wisconsin and California, were favored last night with a prize of $ 632.6 million dollars, the seventh highest in the history of that draw, it was reported this Thursday.

In the pre-tax figures, each of the two winners will be able to choose to award $ 316.3 million in annual payments over 29 years, or $ 225.1 million in cash.

In the Wednesday night draw the fortune figures were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46, and the “Powerball Number” rolled with the 17 ball.

One of the winning tickets was purchased at a 7-Eleven store from Sacramento, the capital of California, and the other in Wisconsin.

Lottery officials had estimated the grand prize to be about $ 610 million, but that promise encouraged bettors who boosted ticket sales across the country.

More than 3 million tickets were awarded

In the raffle, more than three million tickets obtained prizes ranging from $ 4 to $ 2 million, and among them there are 2 tickets with a value of $ 2 million each, and 12 with a prize of $ 1 million each.

Powerball lottery tickets Sold for $ 2 each in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The last Powerball grand prize was awarded on October 4, 2021 on a single ticket in California, which made $ 699.8 million, and there had been no lucky ones since.

Top Ten Prizes Raffled by Powerball

1. 1,586 million on January 13, 2016, with winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

2. 768.4 million on March 27, 2019, with winners in Wisconsin.

$ 3.758.7 million on August 23, 2017, with winners in Massachusetts.

4. $ 731.1 million on January 20, 2021, with winners in Maryland.

$ 5.699.8 million on October 4, 2021, with winners in California.

6. $ 687.8 million on October 27, 2018, with winners in Iowa and New York.

7. $ 632.6 million on January 5, 2022, with winners in California and Wisconsin.

8. $ 590.5 million on May 18, 2013, with winners in Florida.

9. $ 587.5 million on November 28, 2012, with winners in Arizona and Missouri.

10. 564.1 million dollars on February 11, 2015, with winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas.