Over 35 players are in COVID protocols before the NBA Christmas Day games, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

While the NFL has its annual Thanksgiving tradition of football, the NBA celebrates the holidays every year with its own Christmas Day slate of games.

On Dec. 25, the NBA will be hosting a Christmas Day lineup for the 14th year in a row – even though critical starts like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Luka Doncic and Trae Young will all be sidelined with COVID.

The NBA will feature five games on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25) for the 14th year in a row, with ESPN or ABC televising each matchup. pic.twitter.com/IEvOgFkXCQ – NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 17, 2021

Among Christmas Day games: 35 players currently in protocols including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Trae Young, RJ Barrett, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. https://t.co/W3YB6kHMa8 – Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) December 21, 2021

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic and Trey Burke have entered COVID-19 protocols. – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 22, 2021

COVID is set to drastically shape NBA Christmas Day games

As of now, NBA commissioner Adam Silver is adamant that the show must go on, meaning that the Christmas Day spectacle is still set for Saturday as planned.

Commissioner Adam Silver joined NBA Today to talk about COVID in the league as Christmas Day approaches. Silver said there are currently no plans to pause the season. pic.twitter.com/LFIPCCejnQ – Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 21, 2021

“No plans right now to pause the season,” Silver said. “We’ve looked at all the options, but frankly, We’re having trouble coming up with what the logic would be behind pausing right now.”

Celtics player Enes Kanter Freedom, who is one of the players expected to suit up for Christmas Day against the Bucks, believes the season should be paused amid the surge in COVID cases.

“It is a lot of money involved, but it is not more important than players’ safety. So, I hope that Adam Silver… makes the right decision for players and their families.” NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom is calling for a pause in the season amid a surge in Covid cases. pic.twitter.com/stGOGHcQJ4 – The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) December 22, 2021

With so many players out, there has been a frenzy to sign new players to the league – or older players that usually wouldn’t be able to keep up.

The best of the guys that play in the @nbagleague are among the top 1500 or so players on a planet of 7 billion people. Because of @ NBA’s covid situation & the call-ups in last 48 hours, many of them can tell their kids & grand kids some day that they played in @NBA. Cool! 👍🏻😉 – Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) December 22, 2021

As much as missed shot compilations are making the rounds, NBA teams sacked by COVID are indeed making surprising free agent signings. The Mavericks signed Carlik Jones after the Doncic / Burke news broke.

Meanwhile, the Celtics signed Joe Johnson, who was drafted by the team 20 years ago.

And, in no surprise, the COVID outbreak did not miss Kyrie Irving, who ironically was being brought in to help the Nets play on road games because of their roster’s COVID outbreak. Rolling Stone’s Matt Sullivan dubbed the present moment as “The NBA’s War on Omicron Christmas.”

🤪 down the rabbit hole with Kyrie and “f-cking wild conspiracy theories” I talked to players, execs, entourages, politicians & anti-vaxxers for @RollingStone: https://t.co/a9rV0DlMQT – Matt Sullivan (@sullduggery) December 22, 2021

The NBA is fighting a losing battle against the elusive virus as the Christmas Day games could easily become five superspreader events that endanger fans and players alike over the holidays.