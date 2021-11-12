11/12/2021 at 12:28 CET

Noelia santos

More than half a thousand truckers from Córdoba will second the transport strike announced by the National Transportation Committee and scheduled for three days, December 20, 21 and 22, that is, the days before Christmas. As explained to this newspaper by the president of the Provincial Association of Entrepreneurs of the Transport of Goods by Road of Córdoba (Atransmerco), Tomás Aranda, Only in Atransmerco there are between 550 and 600 associates who drive around 900 trucks, so the figure could be even higher (taking into account that there is another association that also includes several carriers).

Aranda has warned that a transport strike in Spain “would be a catastrophe”, and the situation is aggravated if it is done during the announced dates, a time of much movement. The truckers, he added, “we do not want a strike”, but they understand that it is more than necessary for the Government to really listen to the demands of the sector.

The National Transportation Committee itself has already announced that the door to dialogue is open, beyond denouncing that “reasonable channels of negotiation” had been exhausted. While the Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, has recognized that a strike at this time “is not desirable”, but has pointed out that he trusts that “there is time to find a solution.”

The reasons for the truckers

With regard to the reasons given by the carriers to support the strike, they are not few. Aranda has detailed that the sector has a package of claims that you have been trying to negotiate since last year and have not been successful.

Carriers demand, on the one hand, that the prohibition that they themselves are the ones who have to load and unload trucks. They also reject the Eurovignette (a extra toll that taxes the road transport of heavy vehicles) and ask safe rest areas for professionals, among other matters. They also affect how the rise in fuel is affecting their businesses.

As Aranda recalled, “we have always been at the height, especially in the pandemic, taking supplies to supermarkets and hospitals” so he understands that already “It has reached an extreme that cannot be endured” and that he hopes that it will be solved as soon as possible.