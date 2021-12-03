Updated on Friday, December 3, 2021 – 01:50

The airlines demand more police from the Interior to keep up with the increase in air traffic and fear problems facing the bridge and at Christmas

The air sector suffers its own bottleneck in the progressive recovery of air traffic. More than 5,000 passengers have lost their flight in the last month alone due to delays at border controls at Barajas airport, which is the busiest, although There are also problems in other very touristy ones such as Malaga, Alicante, Malaga, Seville, Ibiza, Tenerife South or Seville.

They are data from the airlines collected by ALA, the Air Lines Association, and includes the flights lost by passengers, both in international connections and in departures (always from the aforementioned airport), between October 25 and November 25.

The airlines denounce that the increase in air traffic due to the gradual recovery of tourism and the progressive reopening of some routes previously blocked by the pandemic has not been accompanied by an increase in staffing to attend passport controls and demand more police.

Spain has recently opened its borders to citizens of third countries, which means that there is more flow of passengers, but with the same personnel to attend the controls. To the passport, in addition, you have to add the toilets, due to the Covid.

All this supposes that waiting times at these border controls are as high as 77 minutes. In the case of passengers with a stopover, it means missing their flight.

Trouble at Christmas

The data provided by the airlines is only that of Madrid-Barajas, but they denounce that congestion is taking place in other aerodromes with a large flow of international tourists, such as those mentioned. From ALA they warn that the situation is becoming more complicated in some and could worsen in the face of this December bridge and also at Christmas, which is, along with summer, the period with the highest peak in air traffic.

All of it It is aggravated by factors such as Brexit, as the United Kingdom is no longer part of the EU And, therefore, its passengers also have to pass these passport controls from which they were previously exempt. The flow with this country is very important. One in four tourists who visited us before the pandemic came from the United Kingdom, which precisely relaxed its restrictions on mobility at the end of summer.

Foreign tourism recovered in October and reached more than 60% of arrivals prior to the pandemic. This is partly due to the progressive relaxation of restrictions in third countries where it was not possible to travel this summer.

Spain cannot now afford congestion at its airports. At a key moment for the tourism sector such as Christmas and with the sights already set on summer, it is imperative to improve passport controls, since the current situation is an injury to passengers, for the operations of the airlines and for the image of Spain abroad, affirms Javier Gndara, president of ALA, which represents 85% of the air traffic in Spain.

ALA already warned a few months ago that congestion could occur in this process of recovering air traffic if the airports were not provided with more police officers. At Christmas, but also for the summer. The Government of Isabel Daz Ayuso also sent a letter to the Interior a few weeks ago to demand more police and thus avoid a probable Christmas collapse in Barajas.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Zalgiris Kaunas – Bitci Baskonia Real Madrid – Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv