Updated on Saturday, December 25, 2021 – 12:09

The numbers have been improving month by month compared to 2020 and in some cases, such as tourist trips by nationals or the profitability of the hotel sector, they are at levels similar to those of the prepandemic.

A beach in Benidorm last summer MANUEL LORENZOEFE

Tourist income from the trips of residents and internationals who entered Spain totaled in the first nine months of the year 45,137 million euros, less than half that 99,470 millions from that same period of 2019.

It is the expense associated with these trips, according to the Frontur and Egatur surveys and the tourism survey of residents of the National Institute of Statistics (INE). To make this comparison, the spending of Spaniards on their trips abroad has not been computed, although if a tourist package is purchased, a part of the income does stay here.

Waiting for the data of the last quarter and to verify the effects in the sector of the sixth wave of the coronavirus, Spain to close the second worst year in your recent tourist history, mainly due to the strong drop in international tourist arrivals.

However, the numbers are improving significantly month by month compared to 2020 and in some cases – such as tourist trips by nationals or the profitability of the hotel sector – are already at levels similar to those of 2019, before the pandemic of the covid.

20 million foreigners compared to 67 in 2019

Between January and September of this year, 19.69 million international tourists entered Spain, leaving 24,179 million euros; and the Spaniards made 102.15 million national trips, in which they spent 20,958 million euros.

These figures are better than those of 2020, when in that period 16.83 million international tourists entered who spent 17,711 million euros and the Spaniards made 79.66 million trips in which they disbursed 15,150 million euros. Total spending amounted to about 32,870 million.

But they are very far from the numbers of those months of 2019, with 99,476 million in income, of which 73,511 million correspond to the expense left by the 67 million international tourists who entered and the remaining 13,100, to the 16.2 million trips. that the nationals did within the country.

The impact of the coronavirus crisis has been felt Worldwide but in the spanish case has a more intense effect by the weight of the tourism sector in the economy, which represented, according to the latest data published by the INE, 12.4% of GDP and 12.9% of employment in 2019, before the pandemic.

The 2020 tourism satellite account, which measures these impacts on GDP and employment, has yet to be released, but it will certainly reflect the sharp decline in activity.

micron complicates the closing of the year

The panorama has complicated this end of the year because the sharp rise in covid infections due to micron variant It has led to massive travel cancellations, which were already seen on the Constitution bridge at the beginning of the month, and which have now intensified with Christmas, according to industry sources, agencies and hoteliers.

The few indicators that are known for this period show a high impact of the new variant: according to estimates by the International Council of Airports in Europe (ACI Europe), passenger air traffic on the continent fell by 20% between November 22 and on December 12 after South Africa reported on November 24 to the World Health Organization (WHO) on the appearance of micron.

Although ACI Europe found a 9% increase in air traffic from December 13 to 19 compared to the period from 6 to 12 of the month, it advances that micron will affect passenger traffic in the first quarter of 2022.

Therefore, the year will end far from the 123.9 billion euros that were entered in all of 2019 due to the spending of international tourists (91.912 million euros) plus that made by nationals on their trips through the country (32,000 million).

The numbers of foreign tourist arrivals, which in 2019 had signed a record of 83.5 million, will also be far below. Until last October, 24.8 million travelers entered the Spanish borders, making it difficult to reach half of those at the time, as the Government had announced.

Almost 170 billion losses

The sum of the losses In these almost two years of pandemic it is chilling: in the last 21 months they have stopped generating about 170,000 million euros of direct and indirect activity, about 90,000 million of them in foreign currency, according to the figures of Exceltur.

This business alliance also calculates a drop in tourism GDP of 69% in 2020, to which must be added that resulting in 2021 (over 2019), and the destruction of around 350,000 jobs, in addition to another similar figure of workers who have gone through the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE).

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more