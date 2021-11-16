11/16/2021 at 06:31 CET

The main stakeholders of the Gürtel network sit again this Tuesday in the dock of the accused of the National Court, which will judge the piece related to their activities in the municipality of Boadilla del Monte (Madrid), in which PP It is once again listed as a lucrative participant.

A trial that will be marked by the confessions of more than half of the accused, who have recognized their role in this plot of irregular awards of public works in search of future mitigations and reductions in their sentences.

From the considered leader of the network, Francisco Correa, or his second and former secretary of organization of the Galician PP Pablo Crespo; even the former mayor of the municipality Arturo González Panero, the Albondiguilla, and several businessmen have acknowledged the prosecution’s account, which, however, will not announce eventual discounts on your requests until they have declared, according to what tax sources pointed out to ..

Twenty-five defendants will sit on the bench for this piece of the Gürtel case, number 9 -one of those still to be judged-, which revolves around the alleged payment of commissions to PP politicians, in the form of gifts or money, in exchange for interceding in public awards of Boadilla between 2001 and 2009 to the point of managing in practice all public procurement, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Some facts for which Anti-Corruption requests convictions of 76 years and 7 months for Correa; 64 years and 7 months for Crespo; 40 years and 9 months for González Panero; 2 and a half for his successor, Juan Jesús Seguro; and 23 and a half for the ex-PP deputy Alfonso Bosch, among other defendants.

The PP appears again as civil responsible as a lucrative participant in 204,198 euros of alleged network benefits. According to the judge who investigated the case, the PP would have benefited from some operations “by getting the organization’s companies to pay the costs of the various political events organized by and for the party.”

For this condition he was already condemned in the sentence of Gürtel Epoca I, which led to the fall of the Government of Mariano Rajoy, in his case for profiting from the plot in the Madrid municipalities of Pozuelo de Alarcón and Majadahonda.

Recently the same Chamber, the second section of Criminal Matters, has condemned him as a subsidiary civil liable for 123,669 euros defrauded in the payment of part of the reform of its headquarters with money b.

Over the last few months, the magistrates have received confession papers from the accused, in which the “favorable treatment” granted by the Boadilla City Council, then governed by the PP, to Correa’s companies in adjudication processes in exchange for commissions.

Some have even pointed beyond the bench of the accused: who was the PP campaign manager in Boadilla in 2003 and 2007, Cesar Tomas Martin Morales, he pointed out that, according to Correa told him, the successful bidders were “recommended” by the current president of the PP of Madrid, Pío García Escudero.

It indicated that certain companies were hired to offset “your contribution to the acronym of the PP” and added that the regional heads of campaign coordination, Guillermo Ortega in 2003 and Cristina Cifuentes in 2007, “they always made it clear that the campaigns should not officially go beyond the limits, suggesting that they be carried out in cash.”