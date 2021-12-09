

4.9 billion people currently use the internet, up from 4.1 billion in 2019.

According to data published by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), just over 2,900 million people, representing 37% of the world’s population, they have never used the internet and, therefore, they are isolated from the vital source of information, communication and education.

This unusual increase in internet users is attributed, at least in part, to what the ITU calls a “Covid connectivity boost”.

“Widespread lockdowns and school closings, combined with the population’s need for access to news, government services, health updates, e-commerce, and online banking” have driven increased use of the internet, according to the organization.

“Although almost two-thirds of the world’s population is now online“There is still much more to be done to get everyone connected to the internet,” ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao said in a statement.

The lack of internet access it is more prevalent in developing countries, where 96% of the world’s population lives offline.

The digital divide between rural and urban areas also persists, as city dwellers are twice as likely to use the internet as people living in rural areas (76% vs. 39%).

Although internet access can be taken for granted in developed regions, it is important to note that it is not widespread in many other parts of the world.

In fact, internet users were a minority worldwide in 2018. In that year, 3.7 billion people used the internet, while 3.9 billion remained offline.

