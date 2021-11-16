11/16/2021 at 11:34 CET

Susana arizaga

Twenty-three Civil Guards will contribute throughout this Tuesday to popular jury of the Hearing of Huelva details about the extensive operation arranged on December 14, 2018 for to locate to the young Laura Luelmo, disappeared and murdered in the town of Huesca El Campillo two days before returning from the supermarket by Bernardo Montoya, for whom the Prosecutor’s Office and the accusations demand a reviewable permanent prison sentence and 32 years in prison for rape and illegal detention of Laura. Likewise, they request the Hearing to impose on the accused 22 years of estrangement from the victim’s family and Zamora, where the parents and siblings of the young drawing teacher reside.

The police investigation, which will be exposed on this second day of the trial, which is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m., led the agents to affirm at the time that Laura’s confessed murderer was controlling her from his home located on the young woman from Zamora, who He lived across the street and had only been renting for a few days in the small municipality.

The only defendant in the crime came to comment to the agents after his arrest on December 18 that the teacher from Zamora “had liked her a lot” and that the afternoon he returned from the supermarket at 5:20 p.m., when he saw her, he approached her and forced her to “force him to enter his house.” There “he handcuffed her, gagged her so that she would not scream and ended up hitting her several times” that caused fatal injuries. In fact, the Civil Guard found a mop with the young woman’s blood from Zamora, as recorded in the police proceedings that will be corroborated in the trial, made public by the colonel and head of the Huelva Command, Ezequiel Romeror, and for him Lieutenant Colonel of the Central Operational Unit (UCO), Jesus Garcia Justel, who stated that he believed that Montoya committed the crime before the night of December 12, although the final autopsy that established the time of death between 5:20 p.m. and 6:40 p.m. was still missing.

The command of the UCO explained his thesis by the details offered by Montoya about what happened, a version in which “He admits to knowing Laura and having been with her”, even gets to confess the crime within hours of his arrest the December 22th in the Civil Guard barracks and, later, before the judge of Valverde del Camino afterwards, although recording system failures of the appearance they prevented from preserving the testimony.

The Civil Guard leaves a device mounted on the door of Laura Luelmo’s home on December 13, once the father of the young woman presents a complaint on the Zamora Police Station and the owner of the house rented to the young woman calls the 061 asking him to enter the house to see if the teacher from Zamora is inside. A Civil Guard patrol checks the house with its owner: Laura is not there and they do not observe anything strange, nor that indicates that there has been a robbery. That same day seal the house from the teacher from Zamora, Montoya is identified and the police device is kept in the street not only to control the young woman’s house, but also to closely monitor who turns out to be a habitual criminal who had been released from jail two months earlier, after serving 17 years for the crime of an 82 year old woman.

Montoya’s return home, failed

By then it is already a suspicious for the Civil Guard for the disappearance of the young woman, “because he is a neighbor of the victim and because of his background, that is why we monitor him because we do not know if he can have Laura alive somewhere,” explained García Justel in his day. For that reason, “we did not want him to be aware that we were very aware of him”, since if Montoya had had that suspicion, “he would not go to the place where he could have Laura held”, a hypothesis that was considered until the young woman appeared murdered.

The Civil Guard follows him from the beginning too “for his elusive behavior and relocation, when we cannot locate him, and the possible concealment by a relative“Ezequiel Romero added at the beginning of the investigation. And the fact is that the confessed perpetrator of the crime was missing from El Campillo for several days, but residents of the town” saw him try to return to his house on foot when it was dark, around 8:00 p.m. The same day that he was identified, glued to the walls, hiding, he came to the corner “of his house,” he looked out twice and, observing the patrol of the Civil Guard, he left quickly. “

The report of the Civil Guard

The Civil Guard report establishes that “Laura Luelmo was in Montoya’s house” without a doubt, “but for a short time, since there is witnesses who saw the defendant, a Alfa Romeo blackor, with the trunk open shortly after 6.10 pm “on December 12. Montoya “Put the young teacher in the trunk”, maintains the Civil Guard, “and takes her to where she was found & rdquor; already dead, to place “Las Mimbreras“, in a place of difficult access, with rockrose that measure between a meter and a meter and a half.

The characteristics of the area explain that the first time that it is tracked, no one will observe any indication that the corpse of the Zamorana could be in the place, those responsible for the Civil Guard abounded, so it will be the second time that the area has been fought. when a volunteer from Red Cross locates a women’s pants and underwear that turned out to be the victim, found by a Seprona patrol 200 meters from where Montoya left her.

The lieutenant colonel of the UCO of the Civil Guard, who participated in the police investigation, already stated that “I have no doubt that in that place there was no violent act of which Laura Luelmo was aware” against what Montoya described in his statement when he blamed his ex-girlfriend, who he said had acted out of jealousy against the young Zamorana. “If he had suffered in that place, the final position of the body would not be the one we found and he would have some injury to his legs”, since it was on rockrose.

The agents validated Montoya’s first statement in which he said that he confessed that he hit the head of the young woman from Zamora against the ground, an attack that the defendant placed in the course of a struggle during which Laura would come to give him a kick on one side, which seems to have been treated in a hospital after committing the crime.

The investigators were able to verify that on Friday, December 14, Montoya went in the afternoon to the health center of Cortegana, where his father and two sisters reside, because it hurt a knock that he had on one side, “which could have been the result of a struggle with Laura,” said the head of the Command at the time.

The witness evidence They will last throughout the day of today, November 16, in the morning and afternoon.