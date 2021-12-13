VCTOR MARTNEZ

Updated on Monday, December 13, 2021 – 13:03

60% confirm to the Bank of Spain that it will have to pass on the increase in energy, supply and labor costs next year, putting pressure on inflation.

A waiter serves a beer in a restaurant in Madrid.JM CADENAS

The strong increase in energy prices and bottlenecks in industrial supply chains are already having a clear impact on product prices and will continue to do so in 2022. More than half of Spanish companies now recognize in a survey conducted by the Bank of Spain that next year it will have to raise the price of its products to the final consumer in order to pass on the increase in costs, twice as many companies as those that already admit to having done so in the final stretch of this year.

This scenario worsens inflation expectations in Spain for next year after reaching the highest record in three decades in November. The conclusion reached by the financial institution is that a large part of the companies have so far absorbed the increase in their costs at the expense of their profit margin in view of the expectation that the crisis would be temporary, but that has a limit.

Specifically, in the fourth quarter of this year, almost 30% of the companies surveyed affirmed that they had already had to raise their prices, 10 percentage points more than in the previous quarter. Looking to the immediate future, 44% of the companies anticipate having to do so in the first three months of 2022 and about 60% of them will do so throughout the year.

Another factor that employers point to as an argument for raising their prices is the foreseeable increase in labor costs in 2022. Almost two-thirds of companies believe that their employees will be more expensive next year, either due to the increase in wages linked to inflation -this year they have risen by 1.5% on average-, to the lack of labor in sectors such as agriculture or construction, to the increase in contributions recently approved by the Government to finance the hole in pensions or changes in labor regulations that may arise from the reform that the Executive plans to approve before December 31.

The situation has changed enormously in just one year, when the survey carried out by the Bank of Spain highlighted a reduction in prices and corporate margins in a context of sharp fall in demand due to the impact of the crisis. Although consumption continues to be weighed down by sanitary restrictions, companies now believe that the time has come to recover costs, although the study concludes that these will not be fully passed on in most cases.

“Overall, the expected increases in sales prices continue to be lower than those observed in the cost of intermediate consumption, which would point to a compression of business margins”, points out the report prepared by the General Directorate of Economy and Statistics.

The response of the companies also illustrates how companies are becoming less concerned about the uncertainties associated with the evolution of the pandemic, yet there are growing fears that the current energy and supply crisis will last longer than anticipated and complicate the process. exercise 2022.

Most of the companies were confident that they had recovered their expected billing from the pandemic this year, but the slowdown in the economy will delay this improvement to next year or even beyond. In fact, 40% of the responses say that they do not know if they will be able to return to pre-Covid billing levels not even next year.

The Banco de Espaa survey coincides with the publication of the Central Business Directory by the National Institute of Statistics, which certifies the death of 37,000 companies in the year of the pandemic. The record illustrates the loss of 8,451 food and beverage establishments, 8,199 dedicated to the retail trade and 4,600 to the wholesale trade. Construction was another of the areas with the greatest impact with the loss of almost 4,000 companies.

.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more