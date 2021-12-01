

LeBron James has missed up to 11 games this season due to various injuries and a penalty.

The star player and leader of the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James has entered the covid-19 protocol and will be absent indefinitely, starting with Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

At the moment there are no further details about the James condition than at the end of September he had reported that he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, however, the logical thing is that he misses several games by the rules of the NBA for these cases.

“I was very skeptical (about the vaccine), but I did my research (…), I thought it was the best not only for me but for my family and for my friends, and that’s why I decided to do it, “he told the Lakers day to present the new season.

However, James, who will turn 37 on December 30, avoided criticizing or giving advice to those in the NBA who have not yet received the drug.

“We talk about each other’s bodies. It’s not a political thing, racism, police brutality or things of that nature, “he declared when asked if a player with his hierarchy should step up to encourage the rest of the league to get vaccinated.

LeBron’s entry into the coronavirus protocol, means one more stumble in a season that has started in a hurried way for him, since he has missed ten games due to different physical problems and was sanctioned with an off-court game after being sent off for hitting the Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart in the face.

In the eleven games he has played so far, he has achieved 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists on average per game.

James’ absence spells trouble for some Lakers who have not started the course with the right foot and that they are seventh in the Western Conference with a record of 11-11.

The Californian franchise bet for the 2020-2021 season on a risky and very veteran project who has joined LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony in the same squad.

