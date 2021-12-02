The life of the Mexican driver, Galilea Montijo is in the eye of the hurricane after the events of recent months, as her friendship with Inés Gómez Mont has made her the victim of accusations.

With more than 20 years of artistic career, the actress has also had to deal on more than one occasion with accusations that have questioned her reputation, professionalism, and now, her family.

Galilea had to use her social networks to ask that the attacks against her end once and for all, because her family has been really harmed, her husband and her son mainly.

The Televisa star was seen in one of his most vulnerable stages, one that very few knew, because with tears and a broken voice he asked that he not continue to be singled out for false accusations against him.

And, since the arrest warrant was issued against Inés Gómez Mont, Montijo has been heavily attacked and even designated as an accomplice of one of the women who at some point was his “best friend.”

The actresses were very close and shared it in networks. Photo: IG / galileamontijo

But now, it was her co-workers who showed her that she is not alone, and in full live broadcast, they showed all the support they give the 48-year-old star.

The family of the program “Hoy”

Much has been speculated that the relationship of all the conductors that make up the Televisa morning staff is not very good, since it has been said that there are envies, resentments and even rejection among them.

Many have put Andrea Legarreta as the villain of the story, ensuring that throughout all the years that she has been the owner of “Today”, the actress has been in charge of pulling the strings of the morning.

And it is that Legarreta has been one of the women who has been closest to Galilea, and it was even commented that it was the two of them who did not allow anyone to join permanently in the performance of the show.

The drivers have shown their full support for the driver. Photo: IG / programahoy

But that has been completely set aside, because a beautiful show of affection for his partner has made all the drivers see themselves as a true family in full live broadcast.

The first to speak was the wife of Erik Rubín, as she assured that they will support her in this difficult moment of her life and emphasized that the companions of the program are a family:

The driver from Guadalajara broke down again in tears. Photo: IG / programahoy

“We want to remind everyone that ‘Today’ we are a family and as always we hold hands, we walk together and my Gali, we are with you, today and always,” he commented at the beginning of the morning.

Arath de la Torre, Raul Araiza, Andrea Escalona, ​​Tania Rincón and Paul Stanley merged in a beautiful hug around the Guadalajara, who could not hold back the tears and assured that he loves each of the drivers very much.

A hug was the one that sealed the complicity and love between the members of “Hoy”. Photo: IG / programahoy

In an effort to put an end to the subject once and for all, the actress took a moment to assure her innocence and how difficult the last days have been for her and her family:

“Regarding the same subject of the video that I uploaded and that I really thank you for this beautiful hug that all of you gave me, in the same way I appreciate all the expressions of affection, from many people, from many colleagues …”.

“…. I always have to show my face and I’m not going to talk about it again as I told you, I’ve always been a person who all I’ve done is bring you smiles … in this way I face it, always with my face up, with a smile and let it come, come joy “.

