US investment bank Morgan Stanley increased its exposure to Bitcoin in recent months. He currently owns $ 303 million in shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). In fact, with 6,626,381 shares as of September 30.

In fact, in recent months, Morgan Stanley is one of many financial institutions that has been increasingly active in the crypto space.

Specifically, filings from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show that, in the third quarter, Morgan Stanley funds added millions of GBTC shares of Bitcoin.

Thus, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said, “I don’t think cryptocurrencies are a fad.”

Morgan Stanley funds buy more than 2 million shares

Either way, Morgan Stanley, in recent filings with the SEC, revealed a sharp increase in purchases of Bitcoin (BTC). In particular, in the three most important Grayscale funds.

The Morgan Stanley Insight Fund as of September 30 increased its holdings of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares to 1,520,549, while the Morgan Stanley Global Opportunity Portfolio owned 1,463,714 GBTC shares. An increase of 59% compared to the 919,805 shares in the three months.

Indeed, the market analyst MacroScope shared the news. Based on the company’s latest filing with the SEC.

In new filings with the SEC, Morgan Stanley has revealed a dramatic increase in Bitcoin exposure in its asset management business. Earlier this year, Morgan reported buying BTC on Grayscale from a large number of mutual funds. For the three funds with the largest holdings in Grayscale. ‘

Growth Portfolio (as of September 30): 3,642,118 shares Insight Fund (as of September 30): 1,520,549 shares Global Opportunity Portfolio (as of September 30): 1,463,714 shares

Previous purchases

As a fun fact, multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley has generously doubled its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares since April.

In June, it was reported that it had acquired 28,289 GBTC shares. Worth approximately $ 1.3 million at the time, through the Europe Opportunity Fund. According to an SEC report, Morgan Stanley Europe Opportunity Fund owned 58,116 shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), as of March 31. July. Similarly, according to SEC public documents, dated August 25, 2021, Morgan Stanley increased its exposure to BTC. By purchasing more than one million shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).

