Incredible closing of the DP World Tour Championship, the Grand Final of the Race to Dubai at Jumeirah Golf Course, with the American Collin morikawa, winner of the British Open in July, as the new and historic winner of the tournament and the Order of Merit thanks to a final rush of last round this spectacular Sunday: five birdies in the last seven holes for 66 hits and 271 (-17) in total, three less than English Matthew fitzpatrick, who with seven birdies in 14 holes struggled to win the race and win, but a ball into the water on the 16th hole truncated his illusions.

“It is an honor to be the first American to do it, to put my name in front of many, many great players and Hall of Famers,” Morikawa said. “It’s special. I’m excited just to talk about it. Closing the tournament not only with a top 10, but really winning … what a great way to end the week,” added the American, who had to wait a long time for receive the trophies and checks for late arrival at the sheikh’s camp.

Morikawa’s double win in Dubai. World and race

Too Rory McIlroy he was in the fight until an incredible approach without obvious complications on the 15th hole touched the flag and the ball, with kick, ended up in the bunker. The three bogeys in the last four holes also ruined the day for the Northern Irishman, putting on a plate the title to a brilliant Morikawa, it must be said, and who pocketed the 3 million of the first prize plus the bonus for finishing leader in European earnings.

The Catalan Adri arnaus (-11) came out this Sunday with the idea of ​​getting into the top 30 of the Race and earning the exemption for the British Saint Andrews. And he almost succeeded. He knew he needed a great final sprint and delivered a 66-stroke card on the last lap for 277, staying just outside the direct square for the Old Course. A solo seventh place might have been enough to achieve the goal, but he missed a couple of birdies and finished 9th.

Too bad about the initial round of 75 shots that made things very uphill for him. The good news is that he will still have many opportunities to reach the Open. What the Moià golfer has achieved is to improve his final position in the Race to Dubai. In 2019 he was 41st, in 2020 he finished 39th and in 2021 he was finally 33rd, just ahead of Rafa cabrera, his executioner at the Spanish Open.

Sergio garcia (-9) also fought to the end. He made a 68-stroke lap to finish 16th, a good farewell, and Rafa Cabrera, who was also fighting to get into the British Open in that top 30 of the Race to Dubai that gives access to the fourth Big of the season, finished 34th in the Race after a poor final lap of 73 strokes to lose three places on the list. He needed to win just one this week, but things haven’t worked out for him.

