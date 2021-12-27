Most Anticipated Films To Be Released In Theaters In 2022

We are a few days away from saying goodbye to 2021 and with it comes new content from entertainmentSuch is the case in movie theaters, which for more than a year remained closed due to the virus.

However, and fortunately that has been left behind and they come with all the news, that is why we will let you know which are the best films that will hit theaters in the world during the next year, which is shaping up to be one of the best.

That’s right, as you may remember, the world of cinema did not stop at all during the health contingency in 2021, since despite the contingency we saw some really impressive premieres on the billboard, one of the most successful Spider-Man being: No Way Home, however, this is not the end.

On the other hand, the year 2022 will also be a good year for cinema, due to the fact that some of the most anticipated titles will arrive in many years, which will be able to satisfy the tastes of all lovers of the seventh art, since there will literally be of everything.

Among some of the most anticipated releases we will have Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, on April 8, Top Gun: Maverick on May 27, for the Lightyear children on June 17, and Red on March 11.

It should be noted that superhero cinema will have some of the most impressive premieres, the most anticipated being The Batman with Robert Pattinson on March 4, DC League of super pets on May 20, followed by Black Adam on July 29, The Flash on November 22 and Aquaman 2 on December 16.

Meanwhile on the Marvel side we will have Morbius on January 20, Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness on May 6, Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Pt. 1 on October 7, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11 to name a few.

However, to be true, not everything is superhero cinema, so we inform you that you can enjoy movies such as Scream 5 on January 14, Sonic 2 on April 8, John Wick: Chapter 4 on May 27, Jurassic Wolrd : Dominion on June 10 and Avatar 2 on December 16.

On the other hand, projects like Uncharted with Tom Holland, The Northman, The Williams method, Moonfall, Black phone, Elvis, Minions: Gru’s origin, Mission Impossible 7, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Super Mario: The Movie are other titles that you can enjoy throughout 2022.