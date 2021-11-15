11/15/2021 at 2:34 PM CET

Alicia mendoza

The young children get sick regularly, most of the time because your immune system is not fully developed or ready to fight viruses and bacteria.

Many diseases children suffer are seasonal. From September to March colds are very common due to the presence of viruses such as the flu; from April to August, the most common illnesses are also caused by allergies, gastrointestinal or ear infections.

Diseases in children from September to December

In these months, respiratory viruses are the main cause of children’s illnesses

Colds

With changes in weather and temperatures, viruses appear in the months of September and October, and colds begin to be common in both adults and children. According to the Spanish Association of Pediatrics, there may be different types of colds: “rhinitis (runny nose), pharyngitis (sore throat), laryngitis (hoarse cough) or bronchitis (cough and breath sounds)”. It produces mucus, cough and malaise, and in young children it is usually accompanied by fever.

They usually heal on their own, but in case we see that the child’s illness is serious, we must go to the pediatrician.

Flu

The months of November and December are the ones with the highest flu cases. Although the anti-flu vaccine it does not exempt you from catching the virus, it does prevent you from having a serious illness. Those older than 6 months can be vaccinated against the flu, and it is that young children transmit the disease very well to other people.

The flu produces a bigger picture than colds. The most common symptoms are cough, runny nose, fever, and joint discomfort.

Conjunctivitis

In the coldest months, November, December and January, the wind and cold make the eyes dry more easily and there is a greater possibility of suffering from conjunctivitis. To avoid this, it is essential to teach our children hygiene habits such as hand washing and never put their hands to their eyes, but use a handkerchief to touch them.

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is one of the most common illnesses in children that most endangers their health. According to data from Unicef, “every 39 seconds a child dies from pneumonia, and almost all of these deaths are preventable.” Pneumonia causes a cough, fever, mucus, and great difficulty in breathing. Bacteria and viruses cause this disease. Pollution increases the possibility of suffering from pneumonia and washing hands, clean water and adequate nutrition prevent contracting the disease.

Illnesses in children from April to August

During these months, the most common illnesses are otitis or those related to heat and food.

Respiratory allergies

With spring comes the proliferation of allergies. The most common symptoms are itchy and watery eyes, accumulation of mucus and respiratory complications. If it is suspected that our son or daughter has an allergy, we must go to the pediatrician.

Stomach flu

During the hottest months, food is more likely to go bad and cause gastroenteritis. The most common symptoms are diarrhea, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, malaise, and fever. This disease produces dehydration that we must replace with water and fluids with mineral salts such as saline.

Otitis

With the swimming pools and the beach, the possibility of suffering external otitis increases. According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communications Disorders, “five out of six children have at least one ear infection before they are three years old,” as it is very common to develop this disease as a child. Otitis interna is caused by a virus or bacteria, and that cold that causes the parts of the inner ear to swell and fluid to accumulate behind the eardrum.

Insolation

In the months of June, July and August the lack of hydration and the suffocating heat can cause heat stroke or heatstroke. Therefore, we must be very aware of the physiological needs of children.