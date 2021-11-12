Carmen Salinas knows some of her most controversial moments | Instagram

Without a doubt the actress Carmen Salinas has her fans and friends very concerned about their health, throughout her career she has had some moments where she has attracted a lot of attention, she knows some of her most important moments. controversial and scandalous as a public figure.

The famous actress and politician Carmen Salinas is known throughout Mexico, she was born on October 5, 1939, currently she is 82 years old.

Throughout her career and being a pillar of cinema and even music, Carmelita Salinas, as she is also known, has been the protagonist on several occasions of controversies that coincidentally she herself starred in.

One of the best known and most recent was her comments on Covid-19 where she criticized “Los chinitos”, who ended up getting sick due to their habits of eating dogs and cats, the former deputy of Mexico did not leave unscathed, as the Chinese embassy in Mexico he demanded an apology.

Another of her controversies was when she criticized Thalía when they asked her what she thought about the Lyme disease she contracted, stating that she should bathe her dogs and even fumigate the place where she lived, the singer regretted this type of comment from Salinas, who apologized via Twitter.

Being a deputy Carmen Departures She made a mistake that surely could not go unnoticed as a public official, because she was demanding that the Ministry of Health release drugs that it withheld for patients who had “VHS”.

Although he quickly corrected his mistake, for Internet users on social networks it was something that they could not avoid creating memes.

If you remember the very famous case of Frida Sofía against her grandfather Enrique Guzmán, the actress shared a few words stating that if her family did not support her that she did it with all the pleasure, which Guzmán did not like.

The rock singer said that he was his grandfather and made reference to the fact that he could take his life, before this Salinas immediately released a statement in which he said that if something happened he held the singer responsible.

Carmen Salidas entered the hospital early, where it was commented that her health was a bit delicate and that she was therefore in intensive care, recently new information was shared, her nephew Gustavo Briones shared that he was in a coma.

This caused by a stroke, so her exit continues to be delicate, her fans, and those who have ever shared a screen with her are very aware of her health and progress.