Whether or not UFC fighters are underpaid is still a hot topic, but the promotion’s president, Dana White, insists his athletes get good compensation.

When asked if UFC fighters could one day make more money than boxers, White said the promotion’s top stars already earn more than those competing in boxing title fights.

“Yes, definitely,” White told Yahoo Sports. “Listen, I’m putting together 44 fights in a year, right? And people are buying these PPVs, you know, 13 or 14 a year. Then see what most of these guys do. Most UFC fighters earn more than boxers. OKAY? Then the Khabibs, the Conors, the Rounds, you know, even the Jon Jones, these guys make more than most of these (boxers) that are fighting big fights for the title. Don’t believe the nonsense. Don’t believe all the things you hear. These guys make a lot of money. “

For years, the bags of UFC fighters were largely disclosed by athletic commissions, but that changed in 2020. Beginning with UFC 261 in April, the UFC considered their payments to be “a trade secret,” which therefore Therefore, it exempts the wages of fighters from the public record in Florida. Three months later, the Nevada Athletic Commission, which regulates most UFC events in a given year, announced a measure to make fighters’ earnings confidential.

One of the UFC’s biggest stars and a name White mentioned is former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Recall that Jon was recently involved in a highly publicized contract dispute with the UFC.

At the time, White scoffed at the idea that Jones wanted “Deontay Wilder money” to fight Francis Ngannou, referencing the reported $ 25-30 million Wilder earned from his rematch with Tyson Fury.

Although the popularity of the UFC has exploded over the years, fighters continue to express a growing interest in boxing. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has been challenging Canelo Alvarez. While heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has mentioned Tyson Fury’s name multiple times.

Then there are the various fighters under contract with the UFC who want to get their hands on professional boxer turned YouTube star Jake Paul, who has been a vocal advocate for UFC fighter pay.

According to White, 2021 is the promotion’s best-selling year in terms of PPV. This includes two cards featured by the sport’s biggest star, Conor McGregor. The UFC will close the year with one of its most stacked cards this Saturday at UFC 269. The card will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

“We are breaking tons of records this year,” White said. “Since the fans have returned, we have sold out all the events. We are going to break the PPV record this year. Most PPVs (sold) in one year and more. COVID did not stop us. We figured out how to do it, we did it, and I think the fan base grew in 2020. Obviously, our social media grew and many other numbers showed that we did it. “

