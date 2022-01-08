Netflix and the most watched movie in all of Mexico You will want to see it!

On this occasion we will let you know the film Most viewed in all of Mexico and best of all, you can find it on the famous Netflix platform

As we mentioned earlier, said film production is housed in the famous platform from Netflix and follows a catastrophic story that will remind us of life and loss.

The truth is that in recent weeks, people tend to wonder more about new trends or topics of interest, such as certain genres of cinema or series that are hosted on Netflix.

In this sense, people wonder what they can see on the streaming platform, Netflix, where they can find a wide variety of movies of various themes and genres.

As you may recall, new options for streaming content and entertainment are emerging more often.

And in fact this mainly since the Covid-19 pandemic arrived in Mexico on February 28, 2020.

Despite the competition, Netflix continues to be one of the platforms with the highest demand globally, this mainly, since it is committed to the best releases within the cinematographic world, from the most recent releases to the seventh art classics.

In this month of January, several audiovisual productions join the platform, which are part of the premieres for young and old.

However, today we will only talk about the tape "Don't look up", or known by its title in Spanish" Do not look up ", which is shaping up to be considered in the Academy Awards, that is, the Oscars.

This film, which currently occupies the number three position in the list of the Top 10 most viewed films on Netflix, follows the story of Kate Dibiasky is a graduate student in Astronomy who, together with her professor Randall Mindy, make a tremendous discovery that puts at risk every living being on Earth.

It is an orbiting comet in the Solar System that is the size of Mount Everest. The problem is that communicating the news of a possible extermination of life is not easy, so they will be involved in the strangest adventure of their lives.