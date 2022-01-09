

Witness testimonies helped authorities find Perry’s body.

The mother of Damari Perry, a six-year-old boy from North Chicago who was found dead in Gary, Indiana, is facing charges for his alleged connection to the death, the Lake County State Attorney’s Office reported Saturday.

Prosecutors charged Jannie M. Perry, 38, and the boy’s mother, with first degree murder, for concealing a homicide and obstruction of justice.

Likewise, Jeremiah R. Perry, 20, the victim’s brother, received an accusation for aggravated assault with bodily harm to a minor under 12, concealing a homicide and obstruction of justice, while another brother, who is a minor of age, faces charges in Lake County Juvenile Court. They were all arrested on Friday nightreported Telemundo Chicago.

According to the authorities, the family provided confusing information stating that Damari may be missing in Skokie, IllinoisBut investigators focused on the boy’s home in North Chicago, the prosecutor’s office reported.

“The authorities stated on Saturday that the investigation determined that the residents of Skokie were not involved in the situation,” said Eric Rinehart, Lake County State Attorney, noting that the information on the alleged whereabouts of the child in Skokie was “completely false.”

Following the participation of witnesses in other states, the FBI was in charge of the investigation about the disappearance of Damari Perry, which had been reported on January 5.

Federal agents, North Chicago detectives, and social workers from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) took Damari’s family members to the Chicago County State Attorney’s Children’s Advocacy Center. Lake.

In hours of Friday night, FBI agents and North Chicago detectives focused their investigations on the mother and siblings, said the prosecution.

Between Friday and Saturday, investigators, in conjunction with the prosecution and police, worked to report the charges that would weigh against the mother and the two brothers, highlighting that more charges could be added as the investigation continues and that the autopsy de Damari will be completed next week.

The defendants will appear in court on Sunday morning, where the bond hearing will be held.

