

Rogel-Lazaro-Aguilera-Medero was sentenced to 110 years in prison for the deaths of four people in a road incident.

Photo: BROWARD SHERIFF OFFICE AND DENVER POLICE / Courtesy

A couple of days ago the trucker Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison for the accident he starred in in 2019 that left four dead in Denver, Colorado.

The conviction of Aguilera-Mederos, which is equivalent to a life sentence, led to the opening of a signature campaign on Change.org calling for a commutation of the sentence due to the absence of a criminal history, traffic violations of the convict prior to the accident, as well as the unintentional nature of the crime committed.

In an interview with Telemundo, the defendant’s mother said she felt “dying” when her son was given 110 years in prison and that he will do everything in his power to prevent him from spending the remains of his days behind bars.

“I wanted to die (when I heard the sentence). I only ask God to give me a load that I can carry, but I’m really in shock, “said Oslaida Mederos.

I-70 crash suspect in custody. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (DOB: 11/21/95) arrested for suspicion of multiple counts of Vehicular Homicide. pic.twitter.com/ieUrU2IMoK – Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) April 26, 2019

He also pointed out that it was impossible for him to believe that his son would spend so many years in prison: “He doesn’t deserve it, because of the type of person he is.”

The ruling, which has not only left Aguilera-Mederos’s mother unhappy, but hundreds of people, will be appealed in the coming days, as the prisoner’s mother announced in the same interview.

“After 10 days we will put the appeal that would take 49 days and we hope that with that appeal (we will receive) a just sentence, ”said Oslaida, visibly affected.

Oslaida Mederos asks for clemency to the relatives of the victims

“For my son to feel better, he needs their forgiveness (from the victims’ families). He tells me ‘Mommy, this was not intentional’, ‘Mommy, I didn’t want to do it’, ‘Mommy, my brakes went off’ ”, said Mrs. Mederos.

The Cuban’s family knows that those affected want their son to pay for what was committed: “I know the pain of the deceased, but I also have my pain”, but he lets them know that Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos is the father of a child, whom he may never see after the sentence.

It may interest you: