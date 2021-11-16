

Moore reiterated that her daughter did not voluntarily disappear from home.

Photo: Essex County Attorney’s Office / Courtesy

After Jamie Moore, mother of a 14-year-old girl who disappeared and was found alive, was arrested, the authorities formally charged her for allegedly physically assaulting her daughter, marginalizing her from the right to education and forcing her to beg for money for her.

According to information gathered by ABC7NY, Moore, 40, received a criminal complaint on Monday after she was arrested last week, being accused of endangering a minor, physical abuse and neglect.

In addition, she was accused of stab your daughter with a meat cleaver, spray her face with bleach, pluck her braids and hit her on the head with a frying pan.

Moore allegedly also hit his daughter with hangers, a broomstick, and put her knees on her neck so she couldn’t breathe, indicates the accusation.

Additionally, Moore was charged with educational neglect for failing to enroll the teenager in school this year and for being forced out of the online school where she was last year.

The complaint stated that Moore also forced her daughter to beg for a certain amount of money she needed.

The prosecution indicated that the day the young woman ran away from home, Moore told her to find a debit card that had been lost, and if she did not do so, not to return home, which made the young woman fear that she would be beaten if he returned without the card.

After several days missing, last Thursday Moore was found in Harlem, New York, hiding and wandering in different parts of the city.

After her disappearance, the mother insisted that the 14-year-old had not run away from home, and called the police to help her locate her.

Since last week authorities removed custody of the teenager from Mooreas well as his 3-year-old son.

Moore is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

With information from ABC7NY

You may also like:

• Mother of Missing New Jersey Teen Arrested and Charged with Neglect and Physical Abuse

• A 16-year-old who was shot in the head in a Brooklyn park was discharged to applause

• They find the remains of two girls who disappeared years ago buried in the courtyard of a house in Pennsylvania.