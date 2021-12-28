

Aguilera-Mederos thanked all the support received and said he felt hopeful.

Photo: BROWARD SHERIFF OFFICE AND DENVER POLICE / Courtesy

At the same time it was announced that the prosecutor in the case of truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who was sentenced to 110 years in prison for the death of four people in a road accident on a Colorado highway, asked the court reduce the sentence from 20 to 30 years, the Cuban’s mother raised her voice for her son.

In an interview with Telemundo, Oslaida Medero said that she does not lose hope that her son will be released: “Every time we spoke, we both spoke crying and we didn’t finish the call, but we decided to get a little stronger to talk about everything that people are doing for him.”

Too spoke for the first time about the controversial alleged gift that a prosecutor made to her son: a part of a trailer brake.

“He is upset with that situation, a little embarrassed and mocked, just as I also felt; When he found out about it (about the supposed gift) he cried a lot and so did I, ”said Mrs. Mederos.

The controversial image of a trailer brake with a plate that includes the Aguilera Mederos case number was shared by the assistant prosecutor for the Colorado First Judicial District Attorney’s Office on her personal Facebook account.

The text reads as follows: “Get yourself a fellow prosecutor as good as Trevor Moritzky. He turned a truck brake into a memory. What a special gift from a truly special person. I never asked for a new friend at work, much less one who is old enough to be my father (no offense), but I am so grateful that this trial brought you into my career as a colleague and as a friend. Words will never convey how lucky I am to have had the opportunity to learn from you! ”

Another shocking part of the case is this post by the prosecutor after his conviction. Four people died in this tragic accident. Rogel has a life sentence for the accident, which will not only destroy his life, but it will also impact his wife and son’s life. pic.twitter.com/xrYSqL2IvM— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 21, 2021

At the time Alexis King, head of the Attorney for the First Judicial District of Colorado He regretted through a brief statement the message of bad taste and stressed that the brake was not part of the Aguilera criminal process.

“(The brake) is not proof of the case. The post was in very bad taste and does not reflect the values ​​of my administration. We have addressed it internally, ”said Alexis King.

Despite the bad moment that the prosecutor put the Mederos family through, the Cuban feels comforted thanks to the support he has received from various trenches and who seek that he does not pay with a sentence that does not merit.

